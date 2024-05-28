The Big Picture Dom Gabriel wins season 1 of Perfect Match with Georgia, but their relationship doesn't last.

Dom returns for season 2, teasing interaction with SZA on Instagram and possible love interests.

Teaser for season 2 shows drama and potential love interests, indicating an eventful upcoming season on Netflix.

Season 1 showed TikToker Dom Gabriel as one of the main cast members of Perfect Match. He had a strong connection with Francesca Farago on the reality dating series until she left him to couple up with Love Is Blind's Damian Powers. Dom cried over the situation, but things turned around when Georgia Hassarati showed interest in him.

The season ended with the cast voting on the "perfect match" and Dom and Georgia won. But their relationship didn't last. Dom will be back for season 2, and we don't know if he has the same luck this time around on the Netflix series. But the influencer recently posted about his celebrity crush liking his content and he messaged her!

Dom Gabriel Slides Into SZA's DMs Ahead of 'Perfect Match' Season 2

The winner of season 1 showed himself lip-syncing to Kanye West saying he was overly thinking about how to make money and get out of his "f-cked up deal" in a TikTok on May 27. He showed a picture of SZA smiling, him crying on Perfect Match, then screenshots of SZA liking his Instagram reels. The reality star then showed him sharing one of his reels in a direct message to the singer. "Hear me out...there's 150,000 people rooting for us..." he wrote.

The reel he sent showed him wearing a black shirt and grey suit jacket. "Do you love her?" a man asks. "Yes," Dom lip-synced. The words over the video read, "When I'm about to get married but I see SZA liked my posts on IG." The man follows up with, "Are you willing to do whatever it takes to stay with her?" The person answers no and rubs santizer on his hands. He also captioned it, "@sza I can be your 9-5...your weekend...your whatever."

Season 2 launches on June 7. The teaser shows Dom working out and lifting weights. He is seen again interacting with other cast members as Love Is Blind's Trevor Sova hugs a blond woman. The teaser shows Dom in a compatibility test blindfolded and wearing headphones on the beach in front of a woman. This looks similar to the kissing test in season 1. Of course, there will be drama. "If everyone's so genuine, then why did you come here?" he asks someone. Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal look shocked by this. We don't get any hints as to whether Dom found love on the show to be unavailable for SZA. But obviously, he isn't afraid to shoot his shot.

Perfect Match can be streamed on Netflix.

