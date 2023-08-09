The Big Picture Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson star in the romance series Alice & Jack, which explores their powerful connection and emotional complexities.

Riseborough, known for her performances in arthouse films, was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars last year.

The series, created and written by Victor Levin, also features Aisling Bea, Aimee Lou Wood, and Sunil Patel in supporting roles.

Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson are set to star in Alice & Jack, a new romantic drama from UK broadcaster Channel 4. The series is billed as "a love story for the ages".

Variety reports that the duo, who previously starred together in Never Let Me Go, will star in the title roles for the offbeat romance, which was created and written by Victor Levin (Mad About You, Mad Men). The official logline for the series teases an powerful connection between Alice (Riseborough) and Jack (Gleeson) who can't seem to stay away from each other after first meeting; "but can they find happiness together, or will their own emotional complexities get in the way?" Also starring in the series are Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), and Sunil Patel (Documentary Now!).

Who Are the Stars of Alice and Jack?

Domhnall Gleeson, part of an Irish acting dynasty alongside father Brendan Gleeson and brother Brian Gleeson, has starred in True Grit, Ex Machina, Dredd, and Brooklyn. He has also made his share of appearances in big franchises, starring as elder Weasley brother Bill in the Harry Potter films and as the fanatical General Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He recently played John Dean on the Watergate satire White House Plumbers, and can next be seen in the Julianne Moore/Sydney Sweeney thriller Echo Valley.

Acclaimed British actor Riseborough is a regular on the arthouse scene, with prominent appearances in Birdman, Nocturnal Animals, Mandy, and The Death of Stalin. She was nominated for Best Actress at last year's Oscars for her performance in To Leslie, although her nomination did not come without controversy. She will next be seen alongside Kate Winslet in both the HBO miniseries The Regime, and the Lee MIller biopic Lee. The show will also be directed by Juho Kuosmanen, the Finnish filmmaker known for directing the Golden Globe nominated Compartment No. 6.

Alice & Jack filmed in the UK last summer, and is now in post-production. No release date has been set for the romance series yet but Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Riseborough's interview with Collider below.