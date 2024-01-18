The Big Picture Domhnall Gleeson joins Guy Ritchie's new film Fountain of Youth, which centers around a heist to find the legendary Fountain of Youth.

The film features estranged siblings played by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, who hope to discover the fountain's secrets of youth and immortality.

Fountain of Youth is produced for Apple and involves a team of talented individuals, including James Vanderbilt and the producers from Skydance and Vinson Films.

Domhnall Gleeson has moved from a galaxy far, far away to his next new project. Recently, Deadline revealed that the Star Wars actor is the latest to join Guy Ritchie's upcoming film Fountain of Youth. The feature comes from an original idea by Ritchie who will serve as director. There's currently no projected release window, but it is being produced for Apple via Skydance Media, Project X Entertainment, and Vinson Films.

Fountain of Youth centers on a pair of estranged siblings who reunite to embark on an ambitious journey. Together, they set off on a worldwide heist hoping to find the real Fountain of Youth, something that only exists in myth. So, they put their history knowledge to the test, hoping it will lead them to the elusive fountain and, maybe, a shot at immortality. The fountain itself has been a thousand-years-long legend with many variations. While the characters in Ritchie's film seek potential immortality, the gist of the legend is that the Fountain is meant to restore youth rather than specifically grant immortality. John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place) and Natalie Portman (May December, Thor) will play the siblings. At the time of this writing, there are no details about Gleeson's character.

Prior to Fountain of Youth, Gleeson has demonstrated his prowess as a versatile actor, from his turn as General Hux and more. More recently, Gleeson appeared in a handful of television series, including White House Plumbers, The Patient, and Frank of Ireland, among others. In film, he's known for genre-spanning projects such as About Time, Ex Machina, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Unbroken, and more. Coming up, he next stars in television series Alice & Jack, premiering March 17 in the US. For movies, he is set to star in the adaptation of Night Boat to Tangier along with Michael Fassbender and Ruth Negga.

Who Else Works on 'Fountain of Youth'?

Fountain of Youth is written and produced for Project X Entertainment by James Vanderbilt, known most recently for writing screenplays for movies such as Scream (2022), Scream VI, and Murder Mystery 2, among several others. He also recently served as executive producer on Netflix's The Night Agent. Additional Fountain of Youth producers include Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Jake Myers; Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films; David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger for Skydance; and William Sherak and Paul Neinstein for Project X Entertainment. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella executive produce for Radio Silence.