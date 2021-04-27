Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars, Harry Potter, Peter Rabbit) will portray John Dean in HBO's upcoming limited series about the Watergate scandal, The White House Plumbers, according to Variety. At the time of Richard Nixon's reign, Dean was a young and zealous member of the White House Counsel who worked to orchestrate the illegal cover-up that ultimately ended Nixon's presidency. Gleeson joins previously announced cast members Justin Theroux (Spy Who Dumped Me, Maniac) and Woody Harrelson (Zombieland, Now You See Me), who will play G. Gordon Giddy and E. Howard Hunt, respectively.

The five-part series chronicles former President Nixon's downfall, highlighting how the so-called masterminds responsible for protecting Nixon's presidency — Giddy and Hunt — unwittingly sabotaged it. The show is based on public records and Integrity, a novel by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh.

Harrelson and Theroux will also serve as executive producers on the series with HBO and wiip teaming up to co-produce the historical drama. The White House Plumbers marks a return to HBO for Harrelson, Theroux and Dean. Harrelson last appeared in an HBO original opposite Matthew McConaughey for True Detective. Theroux led a talented ensemble in The Leftovers. And as for Gleeson, he starred in the comedic thriller Run opposite Rich Sommer and Merritt Wever.

The writers and executive producers behind Veep, Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, created the series and will also executive produce. Huyck and Gregory are joined by Veep’s former showrunner, Davin Mandell, who will serve as both an executive producer and the show’s sole director. Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Paul Lee, Mark Roybal and Nne Ebong will also executive produce alongside Frank Rich, Len Amato and Gregg Fienberg.

There is still no word out on when the show will premiere, but it’s bound to bring the Watergate scandal back into the spotlight once again — nearly 50 years after the events transpired.

