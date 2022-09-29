From show creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans), the FX psychological thriller series The Patient (streaming at Hulu) tells the story of a terrifying relationship between therapist and patient, when serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) kidnaps Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) to curb his homicidal urges and keep him from acting out on that overwhelming compulsive need. As their own histories and family dysfunctions are exposed, Alan does everything he can to try to keep Sam from murdering anyone else and convince him to end his imprisonment, but being chained to the floor makes it increasingly difficult for him to see a way out.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Gleeson talked about what interested him in this story and character, why he didn’t want to draw inspiration from any specific real-life serial killers, the nature versus nurture of it all, how much research he did into the music of Kenny Chesney, the challenge of eating on camera, being the one who was essentially responsible for Carell being chained up for the shoot, the portrayal of violence, and his reaction to the ending of the season.

Collider: First of all, tremendous work in this. I’m still haunted by your performance. It feels very weird congratulating you on playing a serial killer, but you do it so well.

DOMHNALL GLEESON: Thank you for saying that. You’re not congratulating me on the act itself, so I think we’re in the clear. We’re okay.

When this came your way, what was the pitch? How was this described, and what was it about this that reeled you in?

GLEESON: My agent told me that there was this TV series happening, a limited series, and that Steve Carell was the lead. She essentially told me the one-liner, that it’s a serial killer who kidnaps his therapist and keeps him in his basement, so that he can try to get better. The fact that Steve was attached told me that there had to be a huge amount of quality involved. The fact that I would be doing long scenes with him, like therapy scenes with this actor who I absolutely adore and just think is the best, had me like, “Oh, my God, I would love to do this.” There was a certain amount of trepidation, in terms of how the writers were going to go about presenting a serial killer and the situation, because there is a really bad way to do this series. But within a few pages, when it didn’t start with Sam, but it started with Dr. Strauss, I was like, “Oh, this is absolutely fine. They are only interested in the bits that are important. They’re not interested in mythologizing a serial killer, or making him cool or sexy or unknowable, in a way that makes him attractive. They’re just interested in the real stuff.” I loved that.

It’s interesting because therapist and serial killer are pretty generic descriptions that could include many different types of people and many different approaches to those things. Did showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg give you anything specific to say, “Look at people like this,” or did you decide all of that for yourself? How did you approach Sam?

GLEESON: I approached Sam, divorced from any one person in particular. There were a couple of interviews with real serial killers who had handed themselves in, but when I watched those things, I did not believe them at all. All I saw was ego and control, and trying to control a narrative. They ran out of time, and that’s why they handed themselves in. That’s all I saw. And then, they tried to present it as, “I was trying to save other people.” I didn’t believe their bullshit. I just saw sad, stupid, pathetic men. I thought that what this program was interested in was a more honest version of that, even though he’s still totally selfish. He still puts his own safety and pleasure ahead of everybody else in the world, including at the cost of other people’s lives. He still retains all of that, but I thought there was something more honest about his willingness to want to improve. So, I didn’t look at one person in particular.

For some reason, just as a collective society, we seem to have this weird fascination with serial killers. We seem to want to try to understand them or find an explanation. After playing one, do you feel like you have any better understanding, or does it just reinforce that there is no way to understand exactly why somebody becomes that way?

GLEESON: Yeah, more the second thing you said. The nature versus nurture thing is obviously a big part of it. I think a lot of the reason that people are so fascinated with serial killers is that there’s this notion that they are born as something other. People find that fascinating, and I get why. But there are lots of people who are born into lots of different situations, that are treated just as badly as these people, and they don’t turn out that way. I don’t know anything more about it, coming out of the far end of it, but there were moments where I felt like I really understood Sam and really empathized with him. What you have to do is trust that the script and the writers will judge him honestly and not let him away with anything. I thought they did that fairly and that they were great about that.

Did you have to do your homework on Kenny Chesney, or were you familiar with his music and that fandom? Personally, I know that he’s a country artist, but I have to admit that’s pretty much the extent of my knowledge. Did you listen to a lot of his music?

GLEESON: I’ll be honest and say no, I did not listen to a lot of his music. I listened to a few of his songs, so I would know what the lyrics were and so I could bust out a couple of lyrics, if we went off script or something like that, that then they wouldn’t be able to clear the rights to. But no, I thought that was an aspect that was personal. I also didn’t become a foodie or a serial killer, for that matter.

Well, that’s always good.

GLEESON: My research only went so far. I listened to him, and he’s insanely popular, which was all I really needed to know. The stuff with No Shoes Nation is true. That community of fans is a real thing. I thought that was really interesting, and I enjoyed reading up on that. The guys who wrote the show made Sam interested in lots of other things and gave him interests outside of that one aspect of his personality that he’s not happy with. I think if you were to ask him, “Who are you?,” he would start by describing his love of food, his love of Kenny Chesney, his love of these things which are really normal and great things to be into, and the other stuff would be further down the line.

I’ve heard from a lot of actors that they don’t really like eating in a scene because then they’re stuck eating, for however many takes that is. Did you do anything to avoid having to eat a lot?

GLEESON: No, I ate a lot of stuff. We did a lot of takes, and I ate a lot of stuff. Let me just say, it doesn’t taste nicer, the longer the day goes on. The food gets cold. It only really gets cooked once. That was not good, although I will say donut day was great. I enjoyed donut day, to no end. That was a good day.

How did you feel about being the one who was essentially responsible for keeping Steve Carell chained up for much of your time together? He apparently made the choice to really get locked in with a real lock and a real key, but did you ever feel bad about being the one that was the cause of that?

GLEESON: No. If I could get away with it, I would lock Steve Carell up in my basement, myself. I would love to have him on tap. If I could have Steve Carell around all the time, I’d do it, so I get where Sam is coming from. It’s just that there are too many people who would miss him, so I wouldn’t get away with it. That’s the only reason that I haven’t made it happen in my own life.

Was there any plan for getting him unlocked, if a natural disaster or anything happened during the shoot?

GLEESON: You know what? There must have been because that man is national treasure status. I trust that there was, but I was not a part of that. I never was the one who locked him in, unless it was during a take. It was always somebody else who would do it, or Steve would do it to himself. So, I trust that somebody had a key somewhere because I sure as hell didn’t.

It feels like there should have been an escape plan.

GLEESON: Yeah. We should have been made aware of it, for sure. I agree.

Did you have conversations with show creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg about how to approach the violence in this? Was any of that very specific on the page?

GLEESON: I think it was important that, when it happened, it was ugly and it wasn’t easy, or shot in a cool way. The reality of it was important because he’s been talking about it a lot, and you can almost forget for big tracts of it that Sam has actually done this to anybody, and we don’t see it until such a long way into the series. It was really important that, when it happened, you’d go, “That’s disgusting. Doing that to another human being is disgusting.” If we’d shown that earlier, I think we wouldn’t be able to reserve judgment on Sam, on some of that, or we just would never believe anything he says. The timing of it was really important, with the point it happens in the series, and the way that they show it was also really important. I thought they did a great job.

It makes it very traumatic. That’s why it’s stuck with me for so long, after watching it. You forget, so you almost feel sympathy for Sam, until you’re reminded that he rally is the bad guy that he’s telling everybody he actually is.

GLEESON: Yeah. It’s possible that Steve would maybe say different, but I think that Strauss doesn’t forget what he’s doing, but the reality of taking another human’s life is such a shocking, disgusting, ego-driven, horrible thing, that when Strauss sees it happen, it just changes things totally.

Why do you think it is that Sam respects Dr. Strauss in a way that he clearly doesn’t with a lot of other people? He seems to actually want his approval, at times.

GLEESON: Yes, it’s interesting. When he goes to therapy with Strauss, at the very beginning, and he goes on Strauss’ terms, he loved his book ahead of time and, when he turns up, he’s a really polite man who dresses well and speaks to him like he’s a human being and listens to him. He starts pushing him a little bit, so Sam doesn’t have control anymore. As long as he can control him, he feels like he can have that relationship. He would not be able to have that relationship with Strauss, if Strauss were not chained up. He needs to retain some aspect of control, so by kidnapping him, that gives him the ability to respect him. That gives him the ability to look up to him and form a relationship because there’s some aspect in his mind that says, “I have control here,” and he needs that in his life. That’s part of his problem.

Without giving away any spoilers, what was your reaction to the ending of this? What were the emotions that you went through, when you read that final script?

GLEESON: I thought that they threaded the needle perfectly. There were lots of ways to end it. When I read this, I was like, “Oh, that’s the only good one.” Without giving anything away, I didn’t want some ending that didn’t make sense, or that let anybody off the hook, or where a miracle happened. I thought it was important to respect the process that they had been through, and I thought they handled it perfectly. It just seemed so human and true of both of those characters. It still feels twisty and takes your breath away. You’ll go, “Oh, my God, I can’t believe that happened.” It’s very emotional. I thought it was fantastic.

When you do something like this, do you take extra care with what you then do right after? Did you choose a very specific project to follow this up with, to get out of this character, or do you not get bothered by that?

GLEESON: Definitely. This project arrived right on the heels of me doing a play for a few months, and it was a very emotional play, with a very emotional character, who is a really open, beautiful man that has troubles. It was such a gorgeous play. So, going from that into this was a real swing. It was really on the other end of the spectrum, in terms of who the person was and what they were capable of doing. After that, it was important to do something that had love in it, in a different way. But I will say that the shoot of The Patient was actually brilliant and really good fun. I felt very fulfilled. I felt really supported by the material. I loved the scripts. I loved the people I was working with. I adored all the actors. That experience was brilliant, even though the character was intense. It was nice to swing back and do something with a little more explicit love. No, that sounds like a porno. That’s not what I mean. I wanted to do something where the love is more present.

What was the thing you did after this?

GLEESON: I did a television show. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say which one.

Was it not as heavy as this one?

GLEESON: Oh, it’s plenty heavy, but it was a little lighter, for sure.

And what was the play that you were coming off of, to do this?

GLEESON: I was doing an absolutely incredible play called Medicine, written by Enda Walsh. It is a superb, beautiful piece with one of the characters that I have experienced the deepest connection with. Going from that into this was really interesting. I felt very emotionally raw arriving into this, which helped. I just threw all of that character’s frustrations and anger that he had, despite being a very beautiful person, into this, and I let that stew, over the course of the shoot. It was good, in a way.

