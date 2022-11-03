Fans of period drama can already start looking forward to another exciting show. My Lady Jane, an upcoming original series from Prime Video, has just announced a whopping amount of thirteen new actors to join its cast. Set in mid-sixteenth century England, the show is a comedic re-imagining of the life of Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), a British Queen who was dethroned barely nine days after ascending to power – and shortly after got beheaded.

The new cast members added to the series include major players Jim Broadbent, Dominic Cooper, Rob Brydon, Will Keen, and Anna Chancellor. They join previously announced Bader, Edward Bluemel, and Jordan Peters. Production of the series has been moving full speed ahead for a couple of months now, in London. Eight episodes have been ordered for Season 1.

New Cast Members of My Lady Jane Have Great Comedic Timing

Broadbent is famous for his work in modern classics like Moulin Rouge! and Gangs of New York. He’s also known for playing Professor Slughorn in the last three installments of the Harry Potter film series. Recently, the British actor starred in Paddington 2 and hit series Game of Thrones. Cooper is known for playing Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) father Howard Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also starred in Preacher and Dracula Untold.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: ‘Hilma’ Trailer: Lasse Hallström Rewrites Art History With Period Biopic

Bydon is an actor and screenwriter known for his comedic projects, especially for the TV and film series The Trip, which he starred alongside Steve Coogan. Keen is fresh out of HBO’s His Dark Materials, and he’s also known for playing British Private Secretary Michael Adeane on Netflix’s The Crown. Chancellor was recently in Pennyworth and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Along with these cast members, Prime Video also announced an additional slate of eight supporting actors: Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers), Isabella Brownson (Napoleon), Henry Ashton (Creation Stories), Abbie Hern (Enola Holmes 2), Joe Klocek (The Dry), Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary), Brandon Grace (Fate: The Winx Saga), and Michael Workeye (This is Going to Hurt).

Know the Full Story of the Period Comedy Series My Lady Jane

My Lady Jane is created by Gemma Burgess, who makes her series writing debut and also serves as executive producer for the series. Burgess co-showruns My Lady Jane with Meredith Glynn, who’s written for The Boys and The CW’s Supernatural. Five-time Emmy nominee Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building) is attached to direct most episodes in the first season.

Prime Video is yet to reveal further details from My Lady Jane, including the trailer and expected release window. You can check out the official synopsis of the series below: