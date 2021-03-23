Take me down to the Spy City, where the Dominics are Cooper and the spies are shifty.

Coming off four seasons as Jesse Custer in the AMC series Preacher, Dominic Cooper has a new television project on the way for AMC+ with the miniseries Spy City. Cooper plays Fielding Scott, an MI6 agent who goes to Berlin in 1961 to find a double agent hiding in the UK Embassy or with the Allies.

This six-episode series has already aired in Germany, yet AMC+ will receive the rights to Spy City in the United States. All of Spy City’s episodes are directed by Miguel Alexandre, and are written by William Boyd, who previously wrote 1992’s Chaplin. In addition to Cooper, Spy City will feature Romane Portail, Leonie Benesch (The Crown), Ben Münchow, Johanna Wokalek (The Baader Meinhof Complex), Seumas Sargent (Tom of Finland) and Brian Caspe (Jojo Rabbit).

RELATED: Lena Headey Once Again Caters Exactly to Our Interests With New Sci-Fi Thriller Series 'Beacon 23'

Spy City is just one of the series coming to AMC+ in April, as subscribers will also be able to watch new episodes of the AMC+ Exclusive Cold Courage, early access to the second half of Fear the Walking Dead’s sixth season, and the second season of Creepshow, amongst other programs.

Spy City will make its debut on AMC+ on Thursday, April 15. Check out the official synopsis and new photos from Spy City below:

AMC+ Original starring Dominic Cooper (Preacher) as an English spy who is sent to Berlin in 1961 to sift out a traitor in the UK Embassy or among the Allies, shortly before the construction of the Berlin Wall. The city, declared by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev as “the most dangerous place on earth,” is teeming with spies and double agents, and one wrong move could trigger the threat of nuclear war as American, British and French troops in West Berlin remain separated from their Soviet and East German counterparts by nothing more than an imaginary line.

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

Dominic Cooper just spying around Spy City.

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

Image via AMC+

KEEP READING: 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Filming Underway — See First Set Photo

Share Share Tweet Email

Why Legendary’s MonsterVerse Has Succeeded Where DC, Universal, and Sony Have Failed Now if only we can get Godzilla and Kong to awkwardly pose around some chairs for a photo.

Read Next