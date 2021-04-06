Dominic Cooper is heading back to AMC, but he’s trading in the Preacher collar for tailored suits in the first trailer for Spy City. Created and written by Chaplin screenwriter William Boyd, the series is set in the 1960s in Berlin and is absolutely decked out in stunning period costumes and sets. Clearly, the creative team saw the response to The Queen’s Gambit and wanted to capitalize on the glamor of the era.

Spy City follows English spy Fielding Scott (Cooper) as he is sent to Berlin on a mission in 1961 during the height of the Cold War. The Russians seemingly know vital state secrets, so he is tasked to find out the source of the information leak. Naturally, there has to be a double agent revealed, and it might even be Scott himself. Cooper is joined by Romane Portail, Leonie Benesch, Ben Münchow, Seumas Sargent, Brian Caspe and Johanna Wokalek.

It’s nice to see Cooper use his real accent for once, and he makes a very charismatic spy. The series seems like your standard espionage thriller, clearly leaning on Cooper’s talents to engage viewers and propel the narrative. The 60s period piece is also a draw, for who doesn’t love some stylish costumes and dated Bond references? History buffs will also squeal over the Berlin setting, which was teeming with spies, corruption and secrets during the tumultuous period. While it may not be the most original premise, Spy City seems like a great escapist show that hits at right at the core of espionage nostalgia.

Spy City premieres on Thursday, April 15 on AMC+. The series is composed of six episodes, airing each week on Thursday. Check out the first trailer below.

