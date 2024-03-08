This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Four years after her last acting role, multi-hyphenate Demi Lovato is making her return to the big screen. The singer-actor will star in Tow, a tale of real-life bureaucratic hell that will also star Rose Byrne and Dominic Sessa. Deadline reports that Lovato has signed on to appear in the drama, which will mark her first-ever dramatic role in a feature and her first role in a film since 2020's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

The film will tell the story of Amanda Ogle (Byrne), a homeless woman who had her life turned upside down when her car was stolen and subsequently towed, racking up an astronomical bill from an unscrupulous towing company. Ogle went to court to fight the charges, only to find the company had already sold her car for a pittance. Eventually, after an arduous and time-consuming process, Ogle won in court. So far, Lovato and The Holdovers breakout Sessa's roles are being kept under wraps, as is a potential release date for the film.

Who is Demi Lovato?

Lovato was one of the Disney Channel's stable of teen stars, appearing in their Camp Rock TV movies and the series Sonny With a Chance. She has since had recurring roles on Grey's Anatomy, Glee, and Will and Grace. She has also had a successful singing career since her Disney Channel days; her last album, Holy Fvck, was released in 2022, and she released a single, "Still Alive", to coincide with last year's slasher sequel Scream VI. She has also undergone a number of public struggles with substance abuse and mental health, which were chronicled in two documentaries, Demi Lovato: Stay Strong and Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. IN recent years, she has headlined a Peacock documentary series about the paranormal, Unidentified, and headlined her own 2023 Christmas special for Roku, A Very Demi Holiday Special.