With its arrival less than one month away, Showtime’s The Agency is continuing to pack on the starpower. The latest name added to the stacked cast of the Michael Fassbender-led series is Golden Globe nominee Dominic West (The Affair), who Variety reveals to be stepping into the role of the Director of the CIA, meaning he’ll more than likely be Fassbender’s on-screen boss. Based on the French series, Le Bureau des Legendes, the spy-centered production will focus on Martian (Fassbender), one of the agency’s top agents whose life is about to flip on its head after his bosses release him from his undercover duty. Whiplashed back to the world that he left in the dust a long time ago, Martian comes face to face with the romance he dipped out on for his career, discovering that feelings aren’t trampled out so easily - but neither is putting the pieces back together. Digging into some sense of normalcy, Martian is in for a rude awakening when the secret life he’s been living collides with his re-assumed reality.

The Wire and The Crown’s West is the latest name to join the project’s impressive lineup of talent, with the rest of The Agency’s call sheet so far set to include Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Jodie Turner-Smith (Bad Monkey), Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant), John Magaro (Past Lives), Alex Reznik (The Social Network), Andrew Brooke (A Confession), Harriet Sansom Harris (Frasier), India Fowler (Fear Street: Prom Queen), Saura Lightfoot-Leon (American Primeval), Reza Brojerdi (Boy Kills World), Richard Gere (Pretty Woman), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Adam Nagaitis (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon), Ambreen Razia (Black Mirror), Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary), David Harewood (Supergirl), Kurt Egyiawan (House of the Dragon), Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride), and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Rialto).

Dominic West Re-Teams with Showtime for ‘The Agency’

The last time West and Showtime worked alongside one another on the set of Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi’s The Affair, it paid off majorly for all parties involved. Along with its successful five-season run on the network, West’s work on the series also landed him his second Golden Globe Award nomination. Since then, the actor has continued to see his name dot the ballots on some of the industry’s biggest nights, thanks to his work on Netflix’s celebrated production, The Crown. Aside from his small screen role in The Agency, West is also set to reprise his role as Guy Dexter in the upcoming third Downton Abbey feature.

Right now, it sounds like audiences won’t learn more about West’s character in The Agency until the series arrives on Paramount+ with a two-episode premiere on November 29 before celebrating its linear premiere on Showtime on December 1.