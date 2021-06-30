In the third season of their hilarious unscripted series, Sundance Now and Acorn TV's The Wine Show will take Matthew Rhys, Matthew Goode, James Purefoy, and Dominic West across the globe to discover the history and culture behind some of the best wine in the world. They will be joined by co-host Joe Fattorini and wine expert Amelia Singer, as well as many guests exploring some of the best wineries around. The first season was based in Italy, the second in France, with the third taking place in Portugal.

The lifestyle and travel series The Wine Show offers some good escapism as COVID-19 travel restrictions still prevent challenges for visitors. The four acclaimed British actors also have some terrific banter and chemistry, and a conversational lubricant like wine never hurts. At least we can pretend that we are joining them with a glass of wine in our hands are we watch from our lounging area of choice, whether that be your couch or bed.

These fantastic actors are certainly the draw though, as each has a strong fanbase based on their already long careers. Rhys is best known for starring in The Americans opposite his partner Keri Russell, as well as HBO's recent gritty noir series Perry Mason. Goode can be seen in multiple popular works, including Downton Abbey, The Crown, and A Discovery of Witches. Purefoy is more well known for playing antagonists or shifty characters, like serial killer Joe Carroll in The Following and Laurens Bancroft in Altered Carbon. He can be more recently seen joining Goode in A Discovery of Witches and Netflix's hit series Sex Education. West plays the lead in one of the best series of all time — The Wire, as well as the highly underrated Showtime series The Affair. All actors get together in The Wine Show to celebrate their love of the popular beverage and see some amazing sights.

All three seasons will be available this July, with the first season available on July 15, the second on July 22, and the third on July 29. The third season will be a streaming exclusive for North America on Sundance Now, AMC+, and Acorn TV. Watch the trailer below.

