Mark my words; Dominique Fishback is going to be a household name very, very soon. (And if I had any say in Oscar nominations, it’d be happening one month from now.) Fishback stars in Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah as Deborah Johnson (now Akua Njeri), a young woman who’s taken by Fred Hampton’s (Daniel Kaluuya) ideology and goals, and also sparks a connection to Chairman Fred on a personal level. While Judas and the Black Messiah well highlights the scope of Chairman Fred’s influence and the great value of his dedication to the movement, it’s through the intimacy of his relationship with Deborah that the film also successfully conveys the personal stakes involved in this fight for freedom.

Ever since chatting with Fishback and a few other members of The Hate U Give ensemble back in 2018, I’ve been eager for a long form conversation with the rising star about her commitment to her craft, and now that Judas and the Black Messiah is available to watch on HBO Max, that time has finally come. Fishback joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night and she most certainly didn’t disappoint; her journey is oozing with hard work, passion and gratitude every single step of the way, beginning with her refusal to let anyone else decide what she can and cannot achieve:

“I had played basketball in high school. I played football. I did a lot of things. I was valedictorian and I was prom queen, right? [Laughs] So I was really trying to understand all of the levels and layers that we have inside. If somebody tried to limit me and say, ‘Oh, you can’t do theater and basketball. You have to choose,’ I’d be like, ‘No I don’t. I can do it all. Why do I have to choose?’ So I really believed [in] all these things I had inside and so when I started leaving Brownsville to go to Manhattan to learn about theater, it really opened my mind as a spoken word poet and a stage actor, and it did influence me to go to Pace University.”

Not only has Fishback spent years pouring her heart into her work in front of the lens, but she’s also taking a cue from those around her in order strengthen the environment on set behind it as well:

“Donnie [Wahlberg], Method Mad on The Deuce, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, [what] they all had in common was they celebrated the people coming with them and they uplifted. Because it’s really daunting. It can be really daunting, and to show faith in somebody or to give that kind of energy and that support and that kind of love, is something that I take with me always and I always want to pay it forward. So when I see somebody new or that’s looking around, I’m willing to help them. ‘Oh yeah, do you need help with something?’ I’m always trying because I remember when I was afraid and I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’”

If Fishback ever crosses paths with an up-and-comer looking for advice in the work ethic department, there’s no doubt that individual will be in the best possible hands. While Fishback appears to be brimming with confidence in every project I’ve seen her in, sometimes doubt does creep in. Here’s the concern she raised to Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt while making Project Power:

“I remember talking to Jamie and talking to Jospeh Gordon-Levitt about the idea of coasting. How do you make sure you’re not coasting? I don’t want to wake up a month from now or three months from now and see the movie and feel like, ‘Oh, that day I didn’t give my all,’ you know what I mean? So how do I make sure I’m not coasting? I asked Jamie if it ever feels easy because, I’m not gonna lie, it was feeling a little bit easy. The circumstances were hard, the hours, the weather, all of those type of things, but tapping into Robin didn’t feel like such a soul turning event. And I remember asking Jamie and he said, ‘Do you watch basketball?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, sometimes.’ He said, ‘When Steph Curry runs down the court and he shoots a three and it goes in, he doesn’t question himself as to why it went in. It’s because he’s been practicing, he’s been doing it for so long and it’s in him, just like it’s in you. You’ve been doing it so long and you have it, and so you don’t have to worry about that.’ And I was like, “Oh my gosh! Okay, [a load] off my shoulders.’ And with Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, he was like, ‘The fact that you’re even asking about coasting, I don’t think anybody who coasts would even be aware to ask that question and so I don’t think you could ever do that, you know what I mean?’ And I was like, ‘Ok, cool.’ Because I was like, I’m not writing everything out. I’m not doing this whole ordeal about it, and I just wanted to make sure I wasn’t throwing away an opportunity.”

I’m with Gordon-Levitt on this one. If you’re concerned about “coasting,” there’s a good chance you’re not even capable of doing it to begin with. For even more proof of Fishback’s limitless potential, be sure to check out our full Collider Ladies Night conversation in the video at the top of this article or in podcast form below. Her journey is packed to the brim with inspiring displays of determination and dedication, all fueling my faith that she’ll have many more big opportunities coming her way.

Dominique Fishback:

00:25 - What sparked the interest in acting early on; on dreaming of having a show like Lucille Ball when she was young.

02:05 - The value of vision boards in pursuing her dreams; coming to learn that her “artist” and her “self” are different.

03:45 - How Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and The Notebook influenced the types of roles Fishback hoped she’d get early on.

and influenced the types of roles Fishback hoped she’d get early on. 05:06 - How Fishback found the MCC Youth Company and first learned about spoken word poetry.

06:50 - Fishback did everything in school - she played basketball, football, was valedictorian and prom queen! And she wants to continue to do it all.

08:50 - Fishback discusses her experience getting her own off-Broadway show off the ground right out of college.

11:02 - How Hocus Pocus star Kathy Najimy helped Fishback score her first agent.

star Kathy Najimy helped Fishback score her first agent. 13:21 - Why Fishback was willing to pass on projects early on in her career.

15:00 - How Fishback booked a key role on HBO’s Show Me a Hero .

. 16:00 - Of all of the TV guest appearances Fishback did, which does she find herself referring back to most often today?

16:55 - What Donnie Wahlberg, Method Man, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt all have in common.

17:40 - Fishback talks about what Jamie Foxx brought to Project Power as a leader on set; what Fishback wants to bring to her sets when she’s #1 on the call sheet.

as a leader on set; what Fishback wants to bring to her sets when she’s #1 on the call sheet. 20:20 - How her experience working on The Deuce compared to Show Me a Hero ; what she learned from Maggie Gyllenhaal and Margarita Levieva.

compared to ; what she learned from Maggie Gyllenhaal and Margarita Levieva. 22:50 - How does Fishback’s approach to a role change when she knows that she was the top choice for the part?

24:41 - How being offered the role of Deborah in Judas and the Black Messiah made Fishback feel seen.

made Fishback feel seen. 25:13 - Fishback does a significant amount of preparation for her roles; does that process change from project to project?

26:03 - Fishback on sharing her concerns about “coasting” with Foxx and Gordon-Levitt.

28:27 - How Fishback’s goals for playing Deborah Johnson changed before and after meeting Akua Njeri; spending time with the real family.

34:31 - Fishback discusses how she conveyed Deborah’s passion for the big picture and for what Chairman Fred is striving for on a wide scale while tapping into the more intimate and personal concerns on her mind as well.

38:17 - Spoiler Warning: Fishback discusses how she approached filming her final frames of the movie.

Fishback discusses how she approached filming her final frames of the movie. 46:00 - Random questions begin! Find out if Fishback has any pets, what meal she’d choose if she could only have one dish over and over, what her newest hobby is, and her biggest fear overcome right here.

