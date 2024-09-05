If there’s one thing you’re going to learn today, it’s to not mess with a woman scorned - particularly one with as particularly lethal of a set of skills as Oksana Orlan (The Russian Bride) has in Dominique. Starring as the titular assassin, Orlan gives a group of men from a small village in South America a run for their money after they take away the thing that matters the most to her. Now, she’s on a mission to protect his family while simultaneously seeking revenge against the corrupt authorities and brutal drug cartels who are responsible for his death. In an exclusive to Collider first look, the trailer for Dominique brings blood, sweat, tears, and revenge to a small Colombian city.

There’s nothing not badass about the trailer for Lionsgate’s Dominique. When audiences first set eyes on the assassin, she’s strapped into the pilot’s seat of a crashed plane, playing dead, and strikes at just the right time to shove a knife through her pursuer’s throat. Then, she sets a Jeep on fire! But, the action doesn’t stop there because Dominique is just getting warmed up (get it?) The story carries us to San Lucas, Colombia, where the highly-skilled assassin is doing a little recon as she attempts to track down the city’s chief of police (Maurice Compte) who is partially responsible for the death of her mentor. But, now that she’s put herself out in the open, and a family is in danger, so she must take them along with her on her vengeful quest to ensure their safety. With the chief of police and the cartels breathing down her neck, Dominique has no choice but to use the lessons she’s learned and make them pay for what they did.

Who Is Behind ‘Dominique’?

Filling out the movie’s ensemble cast is Sebastian Carvajal (Thousand Fangs), Maria Del Rosario (Stolen Away), Alanna De La Rossa (Llanto Maldito), Gustavo Angarita (The Day Silence Died) and Jose Conejo Martin (The Tax Collector). The title is the latest to come from filmmaker Michael S. Ojeda (Avenged) and serves as a reunion between the director and leading lady as the pair previously teamed up for the 2018 high-octane feature, The Russian Bride. Ojeda and Orlan also co-penned the script for Dominique together. Lionsgate will handle the film’s theatrical distribution, set to arrive in cinemas, on demand, and digital on October 11.

Check out our exclusive trailer for Dominique in the player above, alongside the new images, and see the poster below: