Tony Scott's sun-soaked, frenetic style of action filmmaking had already reached incredible heights by his second feature, Top Gun. Scott sustained a run of classic action movies throughout the '80s and '90s, but into the 2000s, he developed an even more stylized and explosive approach that hit an apex with one of his most underrated films.

Domino stars Keira Knightley, Mickey Rourke, Edgar Ramirez, Delroy Lindo, Christopher Walken, and Lucy Liu. The film, written by Richard Kelly (writer-director of Donnie Darko and Southland Tales), was released in 2005, in between Scott's collaborations with Denzel Washington, Man on Fire and Déjà Vu. While Domino was met with a much harsher critical reception, the film's outlandish style and narrative approach have aged well over the last 20 years, leaving it one of Scott's strangest and most entertaining movies.

'Domino' Is Experimental, High-Octane, and Wholly Unique