Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, King’s mobile runner game, has been hailed as a worthy entry in the 25-year history of the franchise. Its throwback fun is about to get even more nostalgic, as Domino’s 1980’s advertising villain, The Noid, is set to appear as a mini boss, starting May 7.

The Noid first appeared in Domino’s ads in 1986, attempting to thwart their promised 30-minutes-or-less delivery times. The Noid is also returning to Domino’s television ads which begin airing Monday. Apparently, he’s been drawn back into the fray as Domino’s has begun exploring self-driving technology with Nuro’s R2 robot, an autonomous pizza delivery vehicle.

Domino's Vice President of advertising, Kate Trumbull, warned of the danger of The Noid in a statement and promised to stop it.

“The Noid is Domino’s oldest and most famous villain, and the pizza delivery testing we’re doing with Nuro’s autonomous vehicle is exactly the kind of technology innovation that could provoke the Noid to return. However, after 35 years of practice in avoiding the Noid, we’re pretty confident we know how to defeat it.”

Domino’s may be prepared to avoid the Noid, but what about mobile gamers? Might the pressures of battling a mischievous pizza saboteur prove too much when piled on top of being a genetically enhanced Bandicoot on the run?

“We’re excited to launch our first in-game collaboration for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! with Domino’s,” said Richard Hocking, head of marketing at King. “With the Noid making its big return this year and the Crash Bandicoot franchise celebrating its 25th anniversary, it was the perfect opportunity to have players take on the Domino’s antihero alongside other nostalgic Crash bosses in this brand-new mobile adventure.”

This won’t be the Noid’s first foray into video games, having first appeared in 1989’s Avoid the Noid for MS-DOS and Commodore 64. Technology has obviously changed quite a bit since that game’s debut, but sharing a solid footing in platforming should help the Noid fit right in with Crash and his pals.

In addition to battling the Noid, players can also don some Domino’s pizza-themed player skins. Or, if they prefer to sport some real-world Domino’s merch, a limited number of Noid T-shirts and tumblers available for purchase on Amazon. Plus, Domino’s has released a number of GIFs featuring the Noid on GIPHY, making those GIFs available for social media.

The Noid will appear for a limited time in Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! starting May 7.

