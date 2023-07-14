Donald Virgil Bluth is a self-taught animator who worked at Disney while producing films like Sleeping Beauty, Pete's Dragon, and The Fox and the Hound. Frustrated by Disney's leadership at the time, he led a mass exodus of animators and formed his own animation studio. For a moment, he was able to out-compete Disney at the box office, which helped kickstart their Renaissance of the 90s.

Bluth's main goal was to remind audiences that animation was an art form, but that doesn't mean he skimped out on character writing. Though some of his films aren't as good as others, he provided the world of animation with some unforgettable characters that still entertain today.

10 Dirk the Daring

A man of few words, Dirk the Daring (Dan Molina) is a stalwart knight always ready for action. When an evil dragon captures Princess Daphne (Vera Lanpher Pacheco), Dirk charges into the dragon's lair to rescue her. There are many perils he must overcome first, and around every corner is a new chance at death.

Though far from the sharpest tool in the shed, Dirk is a fun protagonist for the Dragon's Lair games. Regardless of the danger, he finds a way to overcome it with quick reflexes and his skill with the blade or suffer a comedic defeat. One hopes that Ryan Reynolds will be able to capture this in the upcoming live-action film.

9 Chanticleer

On a happy farm run by animals, the rooster Chanticleer (Glen Campbell) sings every morning to raise the sun. One day, after fighting a rival rooster, he forgets to sing, and the sun rises anyway. Dejected, he leaves the farm and becomes an Elvis impersonator in the big city, but his absence means that the sun never rises again.

While the plot to Rock-a-Doodle is all over the place, Chanticleer stands out among its characters for a few reasons. He's a simple character with simple values, caring mainly for the well-being of his friends and loved ones. Campbell is also a talented singer and switches up his style based on where Chanticleer is: country for on the farm and rock and blues when he's in the city.

8 Bartok

For an albino bat, Bartok (Hank Azaria) has lived an eventful life. At one point in time, he was a con man traveling across Russia who was called upon to rescue the missing tzar from the Baba Yaga (Andrea Martin). At another, he aided the mad monk Grigori Rasputin (Christopher Lloyd) in destroying the Romanov family.

Whether helping or hindering the Russian royal family, Bartok is sure to leave an impression. He bounces well off of others, usually serving as a grounded source of comic relief. Sadly, Azaria's bizarre choice of accents can sometimes lead to Bartok feeling more annoying than funny.

7 Jeremy

After getting some medicine for her sick son, Mrs. Brisby (Elizabeth Hartman) encounters a crow tangled in a red string named Jeremy (Dom DeLuise). As she frees him, Jeremy explains that he is searching for his Ms. Right, wherever she may be. After hearing about Brisby's situation, he also does what he can to aid her, including flying her to the lair of the Great Owl (John Carradine).

Jeremy is the first and best of De Luise' comedic characters that he voiced for Bluth. He's a sweet, innocent soul who might trip over himself and say the wrong thing, but his reasons always come from a good place. Even though he's not too bright and can be scatterbrained, he's willing to do what he can to help a friend.

6 Charlie B. Barkin

A German Sheppard con-man, Charlie (Burt Reynolds) operates a dog cassino with his business partner, Carface (Vic Tayback). Unfortunately, Carface wants to take over the cassino, and so has Charlie killed. He returns from Heaven using a watch that represents his life, and rescues a young girl who can talk to animals named Anne-Marie (Judith Barsi).

Charlie begins the film as someone who is only out for himself, with no qualms about manipulating others if it means getting what he wants. Through his friendship with Anne-Marie, he sees the values of self-sacrifice and kindness. His interactions with his best friend, Itchy (Dom DeLuise) are also really fun and believable due to the real-life friendship between Reynolds and DeLuise.

5 Fievel Mousekewitz

After losing their home to an antisemitic raid, the Mousekewitz family decides to leave Russia and immigrate to the United States. During the journey, their son, Fievel (Phillip Glasser) falls overboard. He manages to survive and make his way to America on his own, where he meets many colorful locals who try to help him find his family.

Producer Steven Spielberg drew a lot from his family's history when collaborating with Bluth over An American Tail, which makes Fievel's story more relatable. Like many immigrants, he starts off idealized and naive about what life in America will be like, which allows others to con and manipulate him. Thankfully, he grows from these negative experiences, and inspires his fellow immigrants to fight back using community and bravery.

The only child born to his herd, Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon) travels with his mother and grandparents to the mythical Great Valley, which will provide them with food and safety from predators. During the journey, his mother is killed, and he is separated from his grandparents in an earthquake. As he forms a new herd with orphans from other species, Littlefoot's faith and newfound friendships are put to the test.

Littlefoot is an amazing child character who displays a complex series of emotions during his journey. He is driven by a sense of optimism and hope in his mother's stories of the Great Valley, and this optimism allows him to avoid falling into the pitfalls of prejudice that the older dinosaurs have. Losing his mother also hits him hard, and the film does a great job of showing his grieving process.

3 Grigori Rasputin

After being banished from the Russian royal court, Grigori Raputin sold his soul to dark forces in-exchang for the power to take his revenge. He put a curse on the Romanov family, which saw the majority of the family killed in the Russian Revolution. Though Rasputin seemed to drown that day, he survived in a state of Limbo while the youngest daughter, Anastasia (Meg Ryan) still lived.

Rasputin is one of Bluth's most iconic villains and is just as crazy as the legend that surrounds the historical figure he's based on. His design is grotesque and skeletal, befitting his undead nature, and allows for some pretty funny physical comedy involving detachable body parts. Lloyd's performance helps to add to the insanity, as he can switch effortlessly between sinister and silly depending on the scene.

2 Nicodemus

Originally a street rat, Nicodemus (Derek Jacobi) was captured along with others of his kind to be used in experiments by the National Institute of Mental Health. The experiments improved the rats intelligence and longevity, allowing them to escape with the help of a mouse named Johnathan Brisby. Nicodemus became the leader of the rats, who set up a colony in a farmer's rosebush, and began working on a plan to let the rats live self-sufficient lives away from humans.

Niodemus is one of Bluth's most mysterious characters. He is the perfect representation of the classical wizard: wise, ancient, and brimming with power and abilities that are never fully explained. Then there's Jacobi's performance, which never rises above a whisper, yet conveys a strong sense of friendship and empathy.

1 Mrs. Brisby

After her husband, Jonathan, is killed by the farmer's cat, Mrs. Brisby is left to care for their four children alone. When her son, Timothy (Ina Fried), catches pneumonia, he can't be moved in time to escape the farmer's plow. As such, Mrs. Brisby is forced to seek help from the Great Owl and a mystical colony of rats.

There is a phrase, "Real courage isn't the absence of fear, but what you do in spite of it," which perfectly fits Mrs. Brisby. Even when her instincts command her to run, she summons every ounce of her courage to go towards danger if it means she can save her family. This helps her stand out as one of animation's strongest female characters.

