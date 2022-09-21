One of Don Cheadle's most famous roles, War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was based on a comic book character, and Cheadle is now venturing into the world of superheros once again by adapting another comic series into a TV show called Rogue's Gallery.

According to Deadline, Cheadle will be at the forefront of the project via his self-founded production label, This Radicle Act. The actor will serve as an executive producer on the series, alongside Karyn Smith-Forge. Also serving as an executive producer is Hannah Rose May, who created and wrote the Rogue's Gallery comic series that the show will be based on. May's own production studio, Weird Neighbour Productions, will also be heavily involved in the series, according to Deadline. While Cheadle's involvement has been confirmed, few additional details about the series coincided with the news. A potential TV network has not yet been announced - though This Radicle Act does have a first-look deal with Industrial Media, which has produced programs for ABC, HBO, Netflix, Hulu and more, including hits like American Idol.

First released this past July, Rogue's Gallery revolves around the often-toxic world of superhero fandoms, and depicts the life of Maisie Wade. When the comic book starts, Wade has just abandoned her career as the Red Rogue, a popular superhero from this universe. However, things go awry when Wade's depature causes the Red Rogue's popular TV series to be canceled. She is then subjected to the anger of the Red Rogue's superfans, who lock her in her house and, dressed as Red Rogue's villains, look to get revenge on Wade for leaving. Wade must then reluctantly disappear back into her superhero role in order to save her own life.

The comic book has another Marvel connection beyond Cheadle, as the art was done by Justin Mason, known for his work on the Spiderpunk comic series. It is unknown if Mason will be involved with the TV series in any way.

For Cheadle, this project marks another feather in the cap for his studio This Radicle Act. Formed in 2019 by Cheadle, Forge and Mika Pryce, the production company looks to focus on stories for both film and television. “With the advent of Radicle Act, we hope to live up to the namesake and seed the landscape, producing new and exciting material across multiple platforms,” Cheadle told Deadline at the time of the company's launch. “Mika and I are looking very forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work with Industrial Media and many others ASAP.”

Beyond his work on the production side, Cheadle has become, to say the least, one of the most lauded actors in Hollywood. Beyond his work in the MCU, Cheadle is known for roles in Boogie Nights, the Ocean's films, Flight, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his starring role in Hotel Rwanda, based on the 1994 Rwandan Genocide. He will also be seen in Noah Baumbach's highly anticipated dark comedy White Noise, which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival to critical acclaim. Additionally, he will also return to the MCU for the upcoming Disney+ series Armor Wars, set to begin filming in 2023.