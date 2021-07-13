Don Cheadle found himself trending on Twitter after it was announced he had been nominated for an Emmy for his performance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It didn't take long before a social media storm erupted, as Cheadle has approximately three minutes of screen time in the first episode of the Disney+ series, making this nomination ultra-confusing. Granted, the nomination was for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, but it looks like we're playing loose with the word "guest" here. It turns out that while he's grateful, Cheadle doesn't quite understand his nomination like the rest of us.

Within the hour of receiving the nomination, the Avengers: Endgame star noted that he was confused about the nod as well. He tweeted, "thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, [shruggers]. i don't really get it either. bbuuuuuuuuuut on we go ..." Well, at least we can all agree on that. This marks the 11th Primetime Emmy nod for the Marvel actor, who currently has no wins. It's also his second Outstanding Guest Actor nomination after being recognized for his appearance in ER in 2003.

RELATED: 'WandaVision' Racks Up 23 Emmy Nominations, and Other 2021 Surprises and Snubs

Those joining Cheadle in the Guest Actor category include Charles Dance (The Crown), Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian). Cheadle's nom also wasn't the only nod The Falcon and the Winter Soldier received. The series also is up for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, Outstanding Stunt Coordination, and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

The recognition for Marvel Studios didn't end there. WandaVision raked in an astonishing 23 nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Paul Bettany, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Elizabeth Olsen, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Kathryn Hahn. The Disney+ series is also up for one of the night's biggest awards, Outstanding Limited Series.

KEEP READING: 2021 Emmy Nominations: Here's Who Made the Cut

Share Share Tweet Email

Before the MCU, There Was the Doomed Deal Between Marvel and Artisan Entertainment Looking back at Marvel's first major deal reveals how far the company has come in the world of cinema.

Read Next

Caitlin Albers (54 Articles Published) Caitlin Albers is a news writer with 10 years of experience covering the world of pop culture. When she's not writing about breaking news regarding the MCU, Caitlin can be found rewatching the Infinity Saga and teaching her two boys about Captain America. More From Caitlin Albers