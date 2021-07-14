He also talks about getting a pair of sneakers from Lebron and his Hot Toys/Sideshow Collectibles War Machine figure.

With director Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy opening in theaters this Friday and also streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Don Cheadle about being part of the Space Jam sequel. During the fun interview, Cheadle talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam 2, what he did with the sneakers Lebron James gave him, how a lot of people wanted to visit him while they were filming, his Hot Toys/Sideshow Collectibles War Machine figure, and more.

In addition, last December Marvel announced the Disney+ series Armor Wars which would see the return of Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, aka Rhodey, aka War Machine. At the time, Marvel said it would be a classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? Towards the end of the interview I asked Cheadle about the status of the series. He said:

“All I know is that we’re going to go into the room in a couple of weeks and actually start trying to break the spine of the story and figure out who, what, when, and where for all of it. It’s super early in the development stages so I couldn’t even spoil it if I wanted to. I don’t know what happens.”

Based on his comments the soonest the series will be filming is next year which means the earliest Armor Wars will premiere is 2023. And that is assuming everything goes well in the writing process. Thankfully, Marvel has tons of other series getting ready to premiere and shoot so it’s not like they’re short on content right now.

Space Jam: A New Legacy sees LeBron James, along with his son Dom (Cedric Joe), trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. played by Cheadle. It’s up to James to get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the Toon Squad gang to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. The film is also loaded with tons of Warner Bros. characters in the background of the basketball scenes.

