Although Don Cheadle is mostly known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he actually captured audiences' attention in his breakout performance opposite Denzel Washington in Devil in a Blue Dress around 29 years ago, establishing himself as a talented actor ever since, and eventually winning the ShoWest's Male Star of the Year award. While Cheadle isn't in many Hollywood blockbusters, he partook in many well-known movies where he showcased his undeniable talents, from Ocean's Eleven to Out of Sight.

Apart from being a skillful actor, Cheadle is also a great producer and director: he's stepping behind the camera in the upcoming miniseries The Big Cigar, which centers around the founder of the Black Panther Party. But what are some of his most memorable performances? From Rosewood to Hotel Rwanda, we rank the 10 best Don Cheadle movies by entertainment value and taking the actor's efforts into account.

10 'Rosewood' (1997)

Director: John Singleton

Based on the terrible 1923 racist lynch mob attack on the middle-class African-American community in Florida, which occupies almost all the small town, Rosewood is a solid John Singleton movie for those who like historical dramas. The story follows Ving Rhames' outsider who comes into Rosewood, and Cheadle's on-screen counterpart, a music teacher named Sylvester, as the two stand tall against the attackers. Jon Voight also stars as a man who tries to save the town's women and children.

Despite not being successful commercially, the R-rated Rosewood received great reviews and was even entered into the Berlin International Film Festival. Naturally, one of the most valuable aspects of this Singleton film is the way it sheds light on the brutality of such a cruel moment in history, as well as the devastating consequences of racial hatred. Cheadle's character adds to the story and the actor brings him to life flawlessly.

9 'Traffic' (2000)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh's crime drama Traffic explores the illegal drug trade from several points of view, ranging from the users and enforcers to politicians and traffickers. Michael Douglas is conservative judge Robert Wakefield who was appointed by the President to launch America's war against drugs. The plot twist? He discovers that his own daughter (Erika Christensen) is a crack addict.

Adapted from the 1989 British Channel 4 television series Traffik, Soderbergh's acclaimed film (it earned four Oscar noms, including Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing) benefits from an ensemble cast, which includes the talented Cheadle as DEA agent Montel Gordon. While the gripping Traffic is not entirely based on real-life events, some bits draw inspiration from actual people and occurrences. General Arturo Salazar, for one, resembles Mexican General Jesús Gutiérrez Rebollo.

8 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Although Cheadle had established a career for himself prior to the MCU films in which he starred, there is no doubt that his role in the blockbusters played a part in the star's popularity. Following his debut in Iron Man 2, Cheadle reprised his role as Rhodey in Captain America: Civil War. The movie illustrates the heartbreaking end of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark's relationship (Robert Downey Jr.) due to political involvement in the Avengers' affairs.

Captain America: Civil War may not be the best Captain America movie (The Winter Soldier exists, after all). However, it is still an entertaining and action-packed popcorn flick that will entertain superhero fans. Although Cheadle's Rhodes is not the most important character in the film, his appearance makes all the difference, especially considering his devastating outcome after Cap and Iron Man's rift.

7 'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

The second Soderbergh movie on this list is Ocean's Eleven, an iconic heist film — the first installment of the Ocean's film trilogy — starring George Clooney in the lead role. The story follows professional thief Danny Ocean, who is released from prison after four years. With the help of ten accomplices, Danny comes up with a meticulous plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos at the same time.

With great reviews and massive box-office earnings under its belt (it became the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2001), the witty and clever Ocean's Eleven is a widely known and referenced film that has cemented itself as one of the essentials in its genre. Needless to say, the star-studded cast also adds to the film's appeal; Cheadle's contribution as Basher Tarr is highly valuable, even if uncredited (the actor reportedly removed his name as a protest after negotiations over his salary and credits in the film).

6 'The Guard' (2011)

Director: John Michael McDonagh

Blending the comedy, crime, and thriller genres, John Michael McDonagh's critically acclaimed and commercially successful The Guard sees an unconventional Irish police officer (Brendan Gleeson, who received a Golden Globe nomination for his astounding efforts) with a confrontational personality paired with a by-the-book FBI agent (Cheadle) to investigate a global drug trafficking ring.

Quirky and creative, this offbeat take on the comedy and crime genres set against the backdrop of a small town is guaranteed to keep boredom at bay thanks to its top-notch writing, which earned McDonagh a BAFTA Award nomination, on top of great performances and amazing execution. Cheadle's efforts are one of the highlights of the film — his character is well-written and three-dimensional, as expected from McDonagh's writing.

5 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Next up among the best Don Cheadle films is the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame. It would be impossible not to mention it, as it is one of the MCU's most iconic. Set in 2023 after a five-year time jump from Infinity War, Endgame sees the universe in shambles. With the help of the remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once again to reverse the deadly consequences of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) actions and restore balance to the universe.

While arguably not as great of a film as Infinity War, the chaotic Endgame is still a widely well-reviewed film featuring some of the best and most iconic Marvel moments — it marks the end of an era, after all, and pays a wonderful tribute to it. Rhodey may not have the longest screen time in it, but Cheadle certainly succeeds in bringing the character to life once again.

4 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Infinity War is arguably the best Avengers film to date (and the best MCU movie in which Cheadle partakes), so naturally, it deserves a higher ranking among Cheadle's finest works. The film focuses on the Avengers and their allies' complicated quest to stop Thanos from putting an end to the universe, but this turns out to be way more complicated than anyone had thought, and sacrifices must be made.

Any Marvel fan probably remembers the first time they saw Infinity War, and understandably so: from the characters' reunion to the popcorn action scenes, this superhero epic was one of the most anticipated movies of all time. Furthermore, much like Endgame, the film is a memorable roller coaster of emotions thanks to the complicated situations the beloved characters are put through.

3 'Out of Sight' (1998)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Based on Elmore Leonard's famous crime novel, Soderbergh's Stockholm syndrome-themed movie stars George Clooney and depicts a career bank robber who breaks out of jail and develops a bond and moment of mutual attraction with a U.S. Marshal (Jennifer Lopez in one of her most memorable films) he has kidnapped.

Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing at the Academy Awards, the gripping and sensual Out of Sight greatly benefits from Clooney and Lopez's chemistry and the intriguing, well-executed narrative it features, resulting in a solid book-to-movie adaptation. Cheadle does a great job of playing the main antagonist, Maurice Miller. Special appearances by Michael Keaton (who reprises his role as Ray Nicolette from Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown) and Samuel L. Jackson are featured in the movie.

2 'Boogie Nights' (1997)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights endures one of the director's best up until this day. The movie provides audiences with an interesting plot surrounding the adult movie industry, following Mark Wahlberg's Eddie Adams, a young dishwasher who meets a porn producer (Burt Reynolds) and elevates his craft by starring in his movies and adopting the screen name of "Dick Diggler."

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, the superb Boogie Nights has proven a fan-favorite in Anderson's filmography, and it's not difficult to understand why. It was also nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay for the director who wrote the movie (as usual when it comes to his work), Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. Cheadle shines as Buck Swope, an actor in the adult film industry and aspiring electronics store owner.

1 'Hotel Rwanda' (2004)

Director: Terry George

Terry George's Hotel Rwanda is the best showcase of Cheadle's efforts to date and features the star in an outstanding leading performance. This heartbreaking historical drama based on tragic real-life events illustrates hotel manager Rusesabagina's incredible doing as he houses over a thousand Tutsi refugees during their struggle against the Hutu militia in Rwanda, Africa.

Meditating about genocide, prejudice, political corruption, and the consequences of violence, Hotel Rwanda is as relevant as ever today and sheds light on an unforgettable event. Despite its devastating story, it still manages to be a hopeful and inspiring movie with Cheadle at its heart. From the gripping story to the incredible execution, Hotel Rwanda has many great assets. Still, the star undoubtedly elevates the film to higher ground with his outstanding skills.

