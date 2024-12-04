While Don Cheadle has become an even more popular star following his participation in Marvel films, his career has long been defined by versatility, charisma, and strong performances — namely on television, where his work tends to be overshadowed by bigger projects.

Whether we're talking about sharp comedies with social commentary or superhero stories, Cheadle has captivated audiences with his acting range. From What If...? to House of Lies, we delve into some of his most memorable projects and look back at some of the best Don Cheadle shows, ranking them by their impact, critical acclaim, and the quality of his performances.

10 'What If...?' (2021)

Although What If...? isn't the most beloved Marvel series so far, it has captured the attention of viewers through its creative and unexpected twists. The animated superhero show explores pivotal moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turning them on their head and leading the audience into uncharted territory.

​​​​​​Cheadle showcases his voice acting skills as he reprises his role as James Rhodes in the series' sixth episode, which illustrates an alternate storyline where Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan in the Black Panther films, saves Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Afghanistan, and Rhodey plays a role in recognizing Killmonger's hidden agenda. Although this is not the best Cheadle series, especially considering his character's fate, it is still a worthy mention, particularly considering its production quality.

9 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021)

The second Marvel show on this list is Malcolm Spellman's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a pivotal project for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who officially takes on the mantle of Captain America and grapples with the legacy of the shield given to him by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Endgame. The series sees Sam team up with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in a global adventure that tests both their abilities and their patience.

Despite his short screen time in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Cheadle delivered a powerful performance as he reprised his role as Rhodey — even though it was roughly 2 minutes long, his efforts earned him an Emmy nomination. His brief cameo reinforces the interrelation within the MCU, which many fans love, and ties Sam's story to broader themes of heroism and systemic issues.

8 'The Simpsons' (1989)

Some other of Cheadle's short but impactful appearances include his role as Brother Faith in The Simpsons, the iconic adult animation series following a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield. In the show's episode Faith Off, Cheadle brings to life a faith healer who holds a show named "Brother Faith's Revival."

Before What If...?, Cheadle had already showcased his voice acting skills in The Simpsons, delivering a short but memorable performance as one of the series' striking characters. Charismatic and persuasive, Brother Faith helped Bart Simpson start his spiritual journey into healing, even though with chaotic results. Overall, Cheadle does a great job at helping make this satirical episode a memorable one, especially in its satirical look at religious revivalism.

7 'ER' (2002)

Fans of medical dramas should be sure to give ER a watch. The entertaining, long-running Michael Crichton series follows the team working at the County General Hospital in Chicago as they grapple with the ups and downs in both their personal lives and work while trying to provide medical care to those in need.

Introduced in season 9 in the episode A Hopeless Wound on his surgical rotation with Dr. Elizabeth Corday (Alex Kingston), Cheadle's Paul Nathan is a former medical student who suffers from Parkinson's disease. Although he is not a key character in the series (with some fans arguing that the writers did a disservice to his character), Nathan's complex portrayal is certainly elevated by Cheadle's great acting efforts.

6 '30 Rock' (2012)

Cheadle is a fictionalized version of himself in 30 Rock, a sitcom satire by Tina Fey that follows the head writer of the sketch-comedy show "TGS with Tracy Jordan" as she grapples with her arrogant new boss and a crazy new star while attempting to run a successful TV show without losing her sanity.

The star makes an appearance in the fourth episode of the seventh and final season of the almost-perfect sitcom series as he steps into the shoes of a dramatized version of himself to make a Romney campaign commercial. Cheadle's involvement further emphasizes the show's fun commentary on celebrity and fame. While 30 Rock is arguably not the best Don Cheadle series, especially considering his short screen time, it is still a lighthearted and engaging series that has received acclaim for its humor and commentary on the entertainment industry.

5 'Picket Fences' (1992 - 1996)

Although Picket Fences is arguably not as popular now as it was back in the day, the critically acclaimed 1992 series is among Cheadle's most important, as it brought him wider exposure. The crime drama follows an aging Sheriff (Tom Skerritt) who attempts to keep the peace in Rome, Wisconsin, a small town plagued by bizarre and violent crimes.

Picket Fences is an intriguing meditation about small-town life and moral dilemmas, featuring an enthralling narrative that delves into controversial and relevant issues such as religious faith, racism, and social justice. The strong performances are definitely one of its highlights, with Cheadle's efforts in his significant — albeit not primary — role as D.A. John Littleton stands out whenever his character is on-screen.

4 'Hill Street Blues' (1981 - 1987)

Created by Steven Bohco and Michael Kozoll, Hill Street Blues is a groundbreaking television series thanks to its storytelling that pushed boundaries and realistic portrayal of police work. The plot centers around the lives and work of the staff of an inner city police precinct.

Often tackling social issues like corruption and poverty, this Emmy-winning, critically acclaimed show has entertained many throughout its years-long run, setting the stage for other acclaimed dramas such as The Wire and NYPD Blue. Although it features many strong aspects, Hill Street Blues is anchored by great acting performances, and Cheadle's is one of them. Despite his brief screen time, the star made his role as Darius Milton in the episode Days of Swine and Roses a significant one, especially considering that it was one of his first TV appearances.

3 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' (2024 -)

Available to stream on Peacock and starring Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, and Terrence Howard (who had previously played Rhodey in th