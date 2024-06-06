The Big Picture Get ready to explore the life of Francis Ford Coppola in a new graphic novel by Amazing Ameziane.

Don Coppola dives into the personal and professional milestones of the legendary director.

Pre-order your copy now to dive into the cinematic journey of one of Hollywood's biggest icons.

Collider is thrilled to bring our readers an exclusive first look at some stunning preview pages from Don Coppola, the highly anticipated second installment in Amazing Ameziane's Cineaste Trilogy. Following the success of Quentin by Tarantino, Ameziane is back with another deep dive into the life and legacy of a cinematic icon — this time, the legendary Francis Ford Coppola.

From the acclaimed creator of Quentin by Tarantino and Muhammad Ali, Amazing Ameziane continues his exploration of Hollywood’s most influential figures with Don Coppola. This volume focuses on Francis Ford Coppola, the mastermind behind classics like The Godfather. Ameziane’s unique blend of storytelling and illustration offers an intimate look at Coppola’s journey, exploring both the personal and professional milestones that have cemented his place in film history.

Don Coppola will tell a thrilling and fascinating story about Coppola, shining a spotlight on the man behind the masterpieces. Through Ameziane’s intricate illustrations and compelling storytelling, readers will gain insight into Coppola’s creative process, the challenges he faced, and the indelible impact of his films. The graphic novel not only celebrates Coppola’s contributions to cinema but also explores the profound influence his work has had on both the industry and audiences worldwide. The official logline states:

Pre-Order Your Copy of 'Don Coppola' Today

Don Coppola is set to hit bookstores, comic shops, and digital platforms on July 9, 2024. Whether you're a cinephile, a graphic novel enthusiast, or simply a fan of compelling biographical stories, this is one release you won't want to miss. The book is available for pre-order now at major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Forbidden Planet in the UK.

Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive content and updates on the latest releases in the world of graphic novels and beyond, as well as more on Coppola's next feature Megalopolis.