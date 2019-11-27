Don Johnson Talks ‘Knives Out’ and How a Lindelof Love Fest Got Him in ‘Watchmen’

0

–

With writer-director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Don Johnson for an exclusive interview. As most of you know, Knives Out stars Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield as a pair of detectives looking into the mysterious death of novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). High on the suspect list is Harlan’s entire family, made up of Jaime Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell. Ana De Armas also stars as Harlan Thrombey’s in-home nurse. For more on the film, read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review.

As you’ve heard me say many times, Knives Out is one of my favorite films of 2019 and I strongly recommend seeing the movie in a crowded theater. It’s one of those rare films where there is no weak link. Everything from the performances, to the script, to the music, is pitch perfect and you’ll leave the theater raving about the film to your friends. Trust me, you should see Knives Out as soon as possible to avoid finding out the twists and turns.

During my interview with Don Johnson, he talked about what it was like reading the script for the first time, how much fun he had filming the big group scenes, the great improvised moment that makes everyone watching the film laugh, and shares a great story about how Damon Lindelof got him to do Watchmen.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is the official synopsis.