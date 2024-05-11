The Big Picture Trailers are not as effective today for generating buzz as they used to be, as people now trust word of mouth and social media reviews.

However, Don LaFontaine built a legendary career recording over 5,000 trailers and shaping the industry with his iconic voice.

LaFontaine's iconic phrase "In a world..." set the standard for film trailer introductions, but the epic voice trailer trend has faded.

Film trailers are a lost art, which is a weird thing to say about what is effectively an advertisement. They're not across-the-board terrible, they're fine, they're serviceable, and there are even some standouts. Trailers just aren't how movies get buzz anymore. A good trailer can trick an audience into thinking a bad film looks promising. Nowadays, people trust word of mouth, social media hype, and Letterboxd reviews over a few minutes of footage from a two-hour movie. When thinking of epic movie trailers, The Shining's elevator bloodbath and Alien's "In space, no one can hear you scream" aren't what come to mind. The first thing that does is three simple words: "In a world..."

This is all thanks to one man, Don LaFontaine. Born in Duluth, Minnesota on August 26, 1940, the way LaFontaine tells it is that his voice dropped very quickly and very early at the age of 13, and it dropped hard. Suddenly, he had an incredibly low voice, and he put it to good use; not just in high school extracurriculars, but he was also assigned as an audio engineer for the U.S. Army’s band and chorus. LaFontaine’s destiny was in sound, and it would turn into one of the most illustrious careers in the cinema industry. Sound was ingrained into his life very early, but his voice came in handy when he started working in radio. He moved into film in 1963, with his business partner Floyd Peterson, and that’s when they got into the trailer business. When the voice-over actor was a no-show when producing a trailer for 1964’s Gunfighters of Casa Grande, he stepped up to the microphone. He was an instant hit, and he started to get more and more gigs, not for his producing, but for his voice. In 1976, Don LaFontaine Associates was born, his own trailer company, and thus began a decades-long career that shaped the film industry forever.

What Makes Don LaFontaine the "Voice Of God"?

Hollywood has no shortage of badass baritones, of course. From voice actors like Keith David to Broadway sensations crossing over to the screen such as Patrick Page. Many actors are also known for their skills of narration, such as Morgan Freeman and David Attenborough. Don LaFontaine not only has both of these things, but so much more. It’s one thing to have a low, authoritative voice, but LaFontaine wielded his with depth and versatility. One moment, he’s setting the scene of an apocalyptic nightmare – an android Armageddon as the world is brought down by Skynet in The Terminator; next, he’s happily telling us about the new animated family classics that can be found on Disney home video. He could be warm, or cold, or grizzly, he could even be fun and peppy, his tone notably wielded limitless flexibility. His was an all-American voice but one that still worked for a film set any place and time. It was ubiquitous, but that’s only part of what made Don LaFontaine the “Voice of God.”

Don LaFontaine Was the Busiest Man in Hollywood

When making trailers, the workload is individually quite small. The producers give a script with maybe 100 words in it. Though the actors spend time in a booth, it's not as long as one would when doing voiceover work in a movie. This opened LaFontaine’s schedule enough to do a truly unfathomable amount of work over the decades. In 40 years, LaFontaine recorded over 5,000 movie trailers. That, in itself, is impressive, but that’s not counting the number of TV spots, video game trailers, network promotions, and voicemails he would do for fun. That puts his work in the hundreds of thousands, doing dozens of reads in a single day. Highlights include Batman Returns, Die Hard, Scream, and Home Alone, with his personal favourite being David Lynch's The Elephant Man. The sheer volume of his workload is simply unheard of, and he made good money from it too. Most importantly, Don LaFontaine’s voice was everywhere. He was prolific, and that translated to single-handedly shaping the way movie trailers looked and sounded. Including the famous opening words "In a world..." LaFontaine coined the ultimate film trailer intro. In a 2007 interview, LaFontaine explained the rationale behind the phrase.

"We have to very rapidly establish the world we are transporting them to. That's very easily done by saying, 'In a world where ... violence rules.' 'In a world where ... men are slaves and women are the conquerors.' You very rapidly set the scene."

This worked well for the genre films he worked on, but it didn't limit him. A world could simply mean a part of our world, a place, time, and circumstance that sets up the story. You are guaranteed to have at least one favorite film of the last 50 years that Don LaFontaine voiced the trailer for – any genre, any age range. This is not to say LaFontaine was the only player in the game. Others like Hal Douglas, the voice of Vault Disney, and Don Morrow, most famously known for the Titanic trailer, were providing their voices to command people to watch these movies, and it worked.

The Extinction of Epic Voice Trailers

Don LaFontaine would sadly pass away in 2008 at the age of 68, with Douglas following only two years later. The entertainment world mourned his passing, and a loss was deeply felt by the voice-acting community in particular. After that, it's not as if his particular breed of trailers went away entirely, it was something very consistently parodied and referenced. The fake trailers in the opening of Tropic Thunder, from the wacky comedy to the serious period drama, are classic Hollywood meta-comedy with the wildly different movies all being narrated by the same person. John Bailey made a career out of being the Epic Voice Guy, replicating the style for comedic purposes in Screen Junkies' Honest Trailers. LaFontaine's legacy is further solidified with SAG-AFTRA's Don LaFontaine Voiceover Lab, a state-of-the-art recording facility which aims to hone new talent in the field.

It's not done in earnest anymore, or at least not with the frequency from before 2008. It's duplicated, but the magic has not been replicated since the world lost LaFontaine. Not to mention, with the advent of streaming and social media exploding, films are marketed differently, as previously stated. But there's another level to it. Don LaFontaine's prolific career made him an icon, creating his own art form with something that heavily contributes to the success of a project. If attempted again, it would feel like a pale imitation of the magic that has now been lost to time.

