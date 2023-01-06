In just a couple of weeks, viewers will be saying "hello, Wisconsin" once again as That '70s Show spin-off That '90s Show debuts on Netflix. The series brings viewers back to the Forman household with Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Eric and his friends have long since left the basement and entered adulthood. Now, Red and Kitty deal with a new band of teens thanks to their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda). Original cast members will also make appearances, including Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti, Donna's (Laura Prepon) father. Ahead of the release, Netflix shared a new clip featuring Stark's return.
The clip begins as Kitty gets quickly frazzled planning a birthday party, and Red isn't especially helpful in soothing her worries. But thankfully (for Kitty, at least), an old friend arrives to help - Bob Pinciotti. He even comes bearing gifts! And in true Kitty and Red form, Kitty is thrilled Bob has returned from Florida. Red, not so much. While it's not explicitly stated in the clip, it seems as though Bob also might have opened his bait shop in Orlando, a plan he revealed at the end of the original series.
Based on the clip, it already seems the show doesn't miss a step in hitting many of beats from the original series. Though the series has a natural jump in time, the Formans' house still maintains its homey appearance. Stark also meshes right back into his dynamic with Rupp and Smith and furthering bolstering the nostalgia factor of the series.
That '90s Show comes from original series creators Bonnie Tuner, Terry Tuner, and their daughter Lindsay Tuner. Gregg Mettler showruns and executive produces with Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, Marcy Carset, and Chrissy Pietrosh. Along with Stark, Tommy Chong is set to reprise his role as Leo, along with original cast members Prepon, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Ashton Kutcher returning as special guest stars. Series regulars include Rupp, Smith, Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Donovan, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, and Mace Coronel.
That '90s Show premieres January 19 only on Netflix. That '70s Show is currently streaming on Peacock. Check out the official clip and synopsis below:
"It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."