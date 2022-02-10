They say good things always come in threes, so there’s nothing more appropriate than giving Ali Wong her third stand-up comedy special on Netflix, which is set to premiere next week. Today, the streaming giant released a behind-the-scenes trailer that doesn’t cover the topics the comedian will tackle in Ali Wong: Don Wong, but paints a perfect picture of how her behavior and personality translate into the stage while prepping.

Even if the clip isn’t revealing, a short synopsis also unveiled by Netflix makes it clear that, in a twisted celebration of Valentine’s Day (the special's premiere date), Wong will aggressively discuss the challenges of monogamy, reveal her wildest fantasies, and get real about how she feels about single people. Much like she did in previous specials, we can expect to hear Wong’s unique perspectives on dating and married life — and have a good laugh about them.

The trailer also reveals that, once again, fans flocked to the special taping dressing the part, with lots of leopard print going around. We get to visit Wong’s dressing room and see her self-described Eazy-E look, complete with gold necklace and customized Crocs. Wong jokes that, this time around, it was difficult to decide what to wear because not being pregnant changes everything about her look. During the taping of the previous specials, she was very far into both her pregnancies, which only made them funnier.

Wong’s two previous Netflix specials, Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife, were great hits and elevated her to prominence in the comedy scene. In them, she tackled a roster of topics including tipping, motherhood, being not that famous, becoming a wifey for insidious reasons, and how we failed at feminism – but not for the reasons you think.

Before those specials, however, Wong already was pretty successful in the background by writing for ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, and then starring in shows like Are You There, Chelsea? and American Housewife. She was also in the acclaimed Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe, which she starred opposite Randall Park. Wong is also attached to integrate the upcoming mega-special Netflix is a Joke, which features Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, David Letterman, Margaret Cho, Maya Rudolph and many, many others.

Ali Wong: Don Wong is directed by two-time Emmy winner Nahnatchka Khan, who has worked with Wong on several occasions. She was the creator and also a writer on Fresh Off the Boat, and also helmed Always Be My Maybe, which was her feature film directorial debut.

Ali Wong: Don Wong premieres on Netflix on February 14. Check out the new trailer below:

