"I was so bummed because the part was so great for him," creator Donald Glover said.

Did you have Ryan Gosling appearing on Atlanta on your 2022 bingo cards? We certainly did not, but it seems the Academy Award-nominated actor was set to make an appearance on the show’s third season before plans fell through.

In an interview with People Magazine, Donald Glover – star and creator of the show revealed that the pair had spoke on phone and Gosling was onboard before something came up. "He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn't work out," Glover added. "I was so bummed because the part was so great for him."

The critically acclaimed FX show follows Earn, a Princeton dropout, through his daily life in Atlanta, Georgia. The show also chronicles Earn's journey as he tries to manage the rap career of his cousin, Alfred (better known in universe as Paper Boi). Earn is played Donald Glover, while Brian Tyree Henry is on board as Paper Boi. Zazie Beetz is also part of the show's cast, playing Van, Earn’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. LaKeith Stanfield rounds off the main cast as Darius Epps, Alfred’s eccentric friend and right-hand man. Since its debut, the show has built a loyal fan base and following. It has also been a critical darling, receiving widespread acclaim from critics.

Image Via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Atlanta', 'I Love My Dad' Among 2022 SXSW Audience Award Winners

Atlanta has notably had heavy hitting guest stars in the past seasons, from Katt Williams to Jaleel White, Michael Vick and Migos. However, an appearance by Gosling would have definitely been a surprise. Gosling has not had a prominent role on television since his turn as the titular character on Young Hercules, which aired form 1998 till 1999 on Fox Kids Network. He has instead focused on his career in film, both in front of and behind the camera, in the past years. Since his turn on Young Hercules, Gosling has only appeared on TV a handful of times; the actor hosted two episodes of Saturday Night Live in 2015 and 2017, and appeared in the television documentary, I'm Still Here: Real Diaries of Young People Who Lived During the Holocaust. He also voiced the Blue Penguin in the television film My Favorite Shapes By Julie Torres.

While Atlanta may not be in the actor’s future, Gosling has several exciting projects on the horizon. The actor is currently filming Barbie opposite Margot Robbie. Additionally, The Gray Man where the actor plays Court Gentry, a CIA mercenary, is set to be released on Netflix in July.

Atlanta is produced by FX Productions, with Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle, serving as executive producers. The acclaimed FX show recently returned to our screens for a third season on Thursday, March 24. The season will be airing every Thursday night on FX until its finale on May 19.

The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Edidiong Mboho (51 Articles Published) Edidiong 'Eddy' Mboho is a writer for Collider. Besides writing, she's a Marvel addict and a hopeful baker. She's also a pretend quizzer who yells at her screen while watching Tipping Point and The Chase, and has convinced herself she can do it better. More From Edidiong Mboho