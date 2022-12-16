Donald Glover has signed on to appear in a new Spider-Man cinematic adaptation, but it's probably not what fans would have imagined. The star of Atlanta is now attached to star in, and produce a feature which is set in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Myles Murphy is on board as a writer on the project, which is currently untitled but is reported to be based around the character of the Hypno-Hustler, who is one of the lesser known villains in the Spider-Man lore. Murphy is also the son of legendary actor and comedian, Eddie Murphy.

Hypno-Hustler is not a top-tier antagonist in Spidey's rogues gallery, and is routinely considered one of his lesser foes, particularly in 'top ten' lists, however THR reports that Glover was drawn to the fact that there is a musical aspect to the character - he can hypnotise his victims with guitars, and his band robs their audiences during shows - and that with no other live-action adaptations of the character so far, he would be afforded greater creative freedom for his interpretation of the role.

This is not Glover's first foray into Spider-Man. He has flirted with the character, and the comics, for a number of years now, and was part of a large fan-led campaign to take over the role of Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, which was eventually led by Andrew Garfield, who made two films as Peter Parker for Sony, before appearing in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Glover also appeared in that same franchise, making an appearance in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, playing the role of Aaron Davis, who is better known as the villain The Prowler - and is also the uncle to eventual Spidey successor, Miles Morales.

Sony continues to own the rights to the character of Spider-Man, and has worked in collaboration with Marvel Studios to release films under the Spider-Man name as a way of incorporating the character into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, simultaneously, they have attempted to establish their own universe of Spider-Man characters, releasing a number of features based around Spidey villains - often attempting to re-tool them as antiheroes.

The strategy has been successful so far, with films like Venom and Morbius proving popular in their own ways. (Morbius perhaps for the wrong reason. It may not be Morbin' time much longer). Sony also has Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson set for release on October 6, 2023, while other projects in development include Madame Web and Spider-Woman.