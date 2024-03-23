The Big Picture As a diverse and relatable Spider-Man, the character of Miles Morales creates a positive role model.

Donald Glover's desire to play Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man inspired Miles Morales' creation.

Miles Morales embodies Spider-Man's courage and kindness, proving that in the multi-dimensional world, anyone can be Spider-Man.

Miles Morales is one of the most beloved Spider-People slinging webs in the Spider-verse, perhaps even more so than Peter Parker. Even Stan Lee gave the character the nod, believing that he was a positive role model for people of color to look up to. Until this point in history, no person of color had ever portrayed the neighborhood web-slinger. Marvel is no stranger to diversity in the Spider-Man world. There are many incarnations of Spider-People. Heck, they even cranked out a whole bunch of clones. So, the idea that there is a universe filled with different Spider-People of various species, genders, and races makes sense. Not all of them are quite like Morales, a cheeky, impossibly good kid. His leading role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proves Miles is tough, moral, funny, and easy to root for. But Miles Morales has a particularly interesting real-world origin story.

Who Is Miles Morales' Version of Spider-Man?

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is the transdimensional counterpart of the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker. He is the teenage son of his Black father, Police Chief Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry), and a Puerto Rican mother, Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Vélez). Much like Peter Parker, Miles is impossibly good and every bit as capable as the original Spidey. Miles struggles to live up to expectations and finds any version of Spider-Man a menace. But after Miles is bitten by a radio-active Spider in the same manner as his predecessor while cleaning graffiti off a subway station, Miles will have to choose to live in his father's shadow or forge his great path. Of course, with great power comes great responsibility, and Miles is quickly drawn into the fray when he discovers that Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) is planning to steal spider-people's DNA throughout the multi-verse.

There is a beautiful scene between Morales and Parker (Jake Johnson) in a graveyard where they stand over the grave of yet another albeit deceased Spider-Man. Snow falls over a sleepy graveyard where Miles wanders cautiously after tangling with Prowler (Mahershala Ali). Parker is now 38 years old and worn out, heavy with the burden of a lifetime of superheroism. His shoulders slouch as he ponders his own mortality. He is a disheveled shadow of a bygone era. That great responsibility must be passed on to a new great power, precisely who Miles Morales is. Miles, by contrast, is youthful and full of potential, with his fate not yet decided. His timidity is apparent as he slinks through that graveyard, but only because he is young and not yet battle-hardened by experience. That will surely change. And as the two have their heart-wrenching exchange over the grave of their deceased companion, the torch is passed to the new generation to fight the good fight. Miles Morales is the latest generation of Spider-Man, a new hero for a more diverse America. Miles Morales is proof that "Spider-Man can be anybody."

Donald Glover Was The Inspiration For Miles Morales

Miles is the brain-child of writer Brian Michael Bendis, who introduced the character to readers in his run of Ultimate Spider-Man. The character's inspiration came from Donald Glover's Twitter campaign to play Spider-Man in a live-action role, with Glover's character donning Spidey pajamas in the second season of his hit NBC comedy series Community. While Andrew Garfield ended up getting the role of Spider-Man in the Amazing Spider-Man series, Bendis saw Glover as a natural fit for the basis for the comic he was working on. As Bendis told USA TODAY, "I saw him in the costume and thought, 'I would like to read that book.' So I was glad I was writing that book." Bendis added, "It's certainly long overdue. Even though there's some amazing African-American and minority characters bouncing around in all the superhero universes, it's still crazy lopsided." This is an accurate enough fact regarding superheroes in general and has seen the rise of more diverse characters in response to this change in superhero narratives.

While not Miles's voice in the films, Glover would become Miles' voice in an episode of the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors. In the episode, Miles runs into an alternate version of Spider-Man, played by Drake Bell. In Miles's dimension, Peter Parker is dead, so when he meets a living version of his hero, Miles is awestruck. Glover captured the emotional significance of the moment with a warmth and gentleness that only he could provide. Speaking about the role, Glover says, "I don't think it's hit me necessarily yet how big of a deal that is...I'm very grateful for that, and it's cool to read the comic now." It must feel rather remarkable to become part of a universe that, in some ways, you are directly responsible for. Glover waxes poetic about the role and comes to a profound conclusion that cuts to the truth of what masked heroes are really about. He says, "That's the great part about the Spider-Man costume: He can be anybody," Glover says. "Spider-Man could be a girl. Spider-Man could be an older man. You don't know. So I just tried to be as me as possible, because you're always just going to bring it back to yourself when you watch the show."

It's reasonable to conclude that Donald Glover didn't set off to revolutionize the world of Spider-Man by donning two red and webbed PJs, but that is what happened. His bid to play the iconic hero spoke to the changing face of America, where every kid has a costumed hero that resembles them and entices them to dream. Miles is a good kid who faces tremendous pressure. He is courageous and kind-hearted, and these are excellent qualities for young people to look up to. Donald Glover's episode of Community was the shot heard around the Spider-verse that changed the face of an iconic Marvel character.

