It looks like Troy Barnes is making a comeback, as Donald Glover has revealed that he'll be returning to his Community role in the upcoming film that will take place after the series' final episode.

During an interview with GQ, the acclaimed actor and composer mentioned how the project is meant to start production soon, seemingly confirming his own involvement in the movie. While most of the main cast members had already been confirmed to return to Greendale Community College, Glover's name had been noticeably absent from the list, until today. Here's what the artist, also known as Childish Gambino had to say about the Community movie:

The Community movie, there’s some progress on it. We’re supposed to be shooting it soon. Haven’t seen a script. In true Dan (Harmon) fashion, will probably get it on the first day. But yeah, it’s supposed to be happening. I know just as much about it as you do.

On the show, Glover played Troy Barnes – one of the core members of the study group since the show premiered in 2009, and he always stood out due to his impressive charisma, innocence and sense of humor. His most notable relationship within the group was his friendship with Abed (Danny Pudi), and how the pair constantly came up with new catchphrases and even a fake morning talk show. The character would go on to grow up over the course of the first five seasons of the show but, when Glover's career started moving in a different direction, he left the series before the final season aired.

Glover isn't the only main Community cast member who has teased the imminent start of production for the new movie, as Alison Brie, who played Annie Edison over the course of the entire show, also mentioned that cameras would start rolling soon. Edison was a nice contrast to Troy at Greendale, because their backstory explained that they attended the same high school but had previously never spoken to each other. Having a high school football star in the form of Troy ending up in the same bizarre study group as one of the quiet, introverted girls from the same institution set the stage for several funny flashbacks.

Who Else is Returning for the Community Movie?

While Donald Glover's return as Troy Barnes remained uncertain for quite some time, other cast members have been attached to the Community film ever since the project was made official last year. Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs and Ken Jeong were part of the announcement, and with their names on the credits fans can rest assured knowing that most of the study group will be making a comeback. It remains to be seen if Yvette Nicole Brown will step into the role of Shirley Bennet once more, as she remains the only main cast member not officially attached to the movie as of yet.

