Donald Sutherland is an acclaimed Canadian actor whose earliest film credits date back to the 1960s. He's been a staple of the film industry for well over half a century at this point, having risen to fame during the late 1960s and early 1970s and continuing to work steadily in the decades since, with acting credits into the early 2020s.

He has over 150 feature film roles to his name, which makes the process of selecting Sutherland's very best films something of a daunting task. Plenty of movies he's featured in can be considered classics, and it's hard to capture every single good movie he was in unless you want to be here all day. As such, what follows is a ranking of some of the best films Donald Sutherland has been in during his acting career, ranked below from good to great.

12 'Kelly's Heroes' (1970)

Funnily enough, Donald Sutherland starred in two comedic war films in the year 1970. One was M*A*S*H, which was a huge success upon release, detailing the lives of various medical staff serving in the Korean War. The film was spun off into an even more successful (and arguably much better) TV show in 1972, which ran for 11 seasons and concluded in 1983.

RELATED: The Best Clint Eastwood Movies of All Time, Ranked

The other movie was Kelly's Heroes, and though it can't claim to have as grand a legacy as M*A*S*H, it's probably the one that's easier to watch nowadays. Sutherland's solid in a supporting role, while Clint Eastwood plays the lead, and the story revolves around soldiers going AWOL to rob a German bank during World War II. It's silly and old-fashioned, but there's a good deal of fun to be had in watching it blend the comedy, war, and crime genres.

11 'M*A*S*H' (1970)

Image via 20th Century Fox

For better or worse, M*A*S*H's legacy does mean that it's worth acknowledging as one of Donald Sutherland's most notable films, especially because it was a significant one early in his career. And the whole inspiring a legendary TV series, which itself had one of the best and most popular finales of all time? That has to be worth something, too.

Sutherland is the main character in the movie version of M*A*S*H, playing Hawkeye Pierce, who ended up being played by Alan Alda in the TV show. As for the movie, it was fair (and probably funnier) for its day, and even if modern-day viewers might not find themselves quite so amused, they can surely at least acknowledge it for the way it shaped pop culture at large.

10 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

Image via Lionsgate

The most recognizable Donald Sutherland role to many young people today might well be that of President Coriolanus Snow. He's the main antagonist throughout all four movies in the Hunger Games series, with Snow serving as the ruler of the dystopian world the films take place in and being instrumental to the running of the titular (and deadly) Hunger Games.

Sutherland's probably at his best during the best movie in the series, which would be the second of the four movies, Catching Fire. His villainy ramps up here, with the conflict between him and series protagonist Katniss Everdeen becoming more personal, which does wonders to increase the stakes for a sequel that's even better than the first movie from 2012.

9 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Image via Focus Features

Another 21st-century role of Donald Sutherland's is 2005's Pride & Prejudice sees him playing an entirely different role to the villainous one he played in the Hunger Games movies. As an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name, Pride & Prejudice is naturally a far gentler and not at all violent movie, revolving around a group of daughters all trying to find suitable husbands.

This adaptation is unlikely to win over anyone who's not already a fan of Austen's particular style of melodrama and romance, but it's a strong adaptation of the source material. It is also genuinely nice to see Sutherland play someone who's not either an anti-hero, shady, or outright villainous because most of his roles tend to fall into one of those camps.

8 '1900' (1976)

1900 is appropriately titled for two key reasons. The first and most obvious is that the decades-spanning story starts shortly after the titular year, with two boys born in 1901, growing up together, and then finding their bond challenged as they grow older. The second reason 1900 works as a title, on the other hand, is because it feels like it's 1900 minutes long.

RELATED: The Best Movies That Are Over Three Hours Long, Ranked

Harsh, but it's 317 minutes long: that puts it well over five hours, making it a huge, exhausting, but oftentimes impressive epic. Sutherland's also very memorable here, playing a truly vile character who does countless monstrous things, standing as perhaps one of the decade's most terrifying and underrated movie villains.

7 'Klute' (1971)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Klute is a movie that feels distinctly 1970s when it comes to tone and pacing, and is an example of a slow-burn mystery narrative done right. It stars Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland, with the former playing a call girl who's stalked by a terrifying and mysterious figure, leading to her enlisting the help of a private detective, played by Sutherland.

The film was a modest box office success, and continues to be held in high esteem as a very efficient and tense 1970s neo-noir/psychological thriller movie. It should also be noted that while Sutherland is good here, it's Fonda who ends up kind of stealing the show, and she also won a Best Lead Actress Oscar for her performance in the film.

6 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Updating a 1950s science-fiction classic for the 1970s, complete with all the griminess and authenticity that entails, Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a very impressive remake. It's slow-burn sci-fi/horror at its best, taking place in a small town where some mysterious forces seem to be taking over the bodies of many people living there, showcased by their odd behavior.

It's all quite subtle by today's standards, ramping up only around the final act, at which point Donald Sutherland gets to make that infamous face while pointing/screaming. But he is very good here and joined by numerous other actors who all deliver solid work, with the cast including Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy, and Jeff Goldblum.

5 'Animal House' (1978)

Image via Universal Pictures

It's certainly a film of its time, but it's also hard to deny Animal House's impact as a comedy classic. It's crude, irreverent, and perhaps not something that's aged perfectly according to some, but it does capture a certain kind of comedic anarchy that's rarely been equaled since 1978, with its very loose plot about a fraternity full of troublemakers clashing with their college's dean.

The film belongs to its star John Belushi, but Donald Sutherland still has a memorable supporting turn here as Professor Jennings, filming for just two days and being its highest-paid star. Interestingly, though, he was initially offered a percentage of the film's gross instead of a flat fee, which he declined, thinking the film would flop. The decision apparently cost Sutherland millions due to Animal House's surprise success.

4 'The Dirty Dozen' (1967)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Though The Dirty Dozen isn't a remake of Seven Samurai the way The Magnificent Seven is, it does take the spirit of that 1954 classic action movie and transport it to a new setting. Said setting is World War II, and the "heroes" here aren't exactly great people, being convicted criminals who'll get their sentences reduced if they can survive a highly dangerous assassination mission behind enemy lines.

RELATED: This Charles Bronson WWII Movie Pushed the Limits of Violence On-Screen

The film does a fantastic job of humanizing most of the titular dozen, and it helps that the forces they're up against are noticeably more evil. Donald Sutherland plays one of these anti-heroes, and it stands as arguably the first truly great film he ever appeared in, helping him go onto even bigger and better things in the years that followed.

3 'Don't Look Now' (1973)

Image Via Paramount

Of all the horror movies made during the 1970s, few are as genuinely chilling and unsettling as Don't Look Now. It's a film that's more about the horrible feelings that come with intense grief, more than it is a movie about showing more traditional cinematic horrors (though it does lean into that more as it goes along and ends up being tremendously haunting in that regard, too).

Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie star as parents rocked by a tragedy, with a trip to Venice together doing little to solve their sorrows and instead plunging the two into darker psychological territory. It's not an easy film to watch, but it is quite a remarkable experience in the end for those feeling up to watching something heavy.

2 'Ordinary People' (1980)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Oscar winner for Best Picture in 1980, Ordinary People is a family drama that's very compelling and fantastically acted. It's one of those rare movies where it feels like everybody in the cast is giving career-best performances, including Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, Timothy Hutton, and Judd Hirsch.

Narratively, it follows a young man who's just lost his brother and two parents, grappling with the fact that they've also just lost a son. It's a heartbreaking kind of movie, dealing with the grief felt by the members of a family during a terrible time in their lives, but its honest look at the aftermath of a tragedy and the skill of its actors makes it a film worth watching.

1 'JFK' (1991)

Between movies like JFK and Nixon, it's hard to deny that Oliver Stone makes some interesting (and politically charged) biopics/historical dramas. The former, in particular, is one of the most ambitious and engaging epics of the 1990s, following Jim Garrison, a district attorney, as he investigates the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, uncovering, in the process, what looks to be a dramatic conspiracy.

It's a huge movie, thanks to the narrative it tackles, the runtime it has, and the huge cast assembled. Donald Sutherland appears in a single (albeit lengthy) scene as the mysterious Mr. X, who's instrumental in explaining much of the conspiracy to Garrison and the audience. It's the best scene in a great film, thanks to Sutherland, and makes JFK arguably his best movie.

KEEP READING: The Best Anthony Hopkins Movies, Ranked