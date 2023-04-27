The Taylor Sheridan universe just nabbed President Snow! Paramount has given Sheridan quite a lot of leash with his Yellowstone universe and subsequent series, both within the universe of the Dutton family as well as other shows that Sheridan has with the network, like The Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. And now, Sheridan and company are taking on a real-life cowboy with their new series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which has gone through a name change and will now be an anthology series. Showrunner Chad Feehan will have the first season of the show focused on Reeves as a character, played by David Oyelowo, and then the subsequent seasons will focus on different lawmen.

But the other news outside of the shift for the series is the addition of Donald Sutherland to the cast! According to the news from The Hollywood Reporter, Sutherland will play Judge Isaac Parker, “an imposing and commanding judge in the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated legacy.” Which, as fans of Sutherland's work in things like The Hunger Games and the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, we know he'll do great at.

Reeves as a character (and a real-life man) is described as “the greatest frontier hero in American history [who] worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded," in that same piece from The Hollywood Reporter.

The Appeal of the Sheridan-verse

There's something about Sheridan as a creative that just really works by and large. From movies like Wind River and Hell or High Water to his Yellowstone shows and beyond, there is just this draw to them that makes watching them a fascinating look into the lives of his characters. And yes, Sheridan loves a western. But what's interesting about Lawmen: Bass Reeves is that it is one of the first times that a Sheridan executive produced show is highlighting a real cowboy. There have been real-world issues that Sheridan tackles in a fictional sense but Bass Reeves was a real man and law enforcer. So seeing how Feehan and Sheridan tackle this anthology series in comparison to Sheridan's fictional properties is going to be fascinating to watch.

Sheridan loves to give us shows to talk about. We have 1923, Yellowstone, and so many more to watch week after week and after this announcement, he doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.