Donald Sutherland's absence from the Best Actor category for 1980's Ordinary People is a notable oversight in Oscars history.

The film's poignant examination of grief and loss remains relevant today, with Sutherland's performance standing out.

Sutherland's subtle and powerful portrayal adds depth to the ensemble, elevating emotional moments in Ordinary People.

Film fans everywhere were heartbroken to hear about the loss of Donald Sutherland, the legendary actor who died last week at the age of 88. Sutherland was the rare actor who had become an icon to multiple generations of viewers. Although his early work in great 1970s horror films like Don’t Look Now and Invasion of the Body Snatchers certainly endeared him to genre buffs, Sutherland was able to introduce himself to a younger generation of viewers with his most recent work in The Hunger Games franchise. Subpar movies benefitted from Sutherland making an appearance, and great ones were taken to a whole new level. In 1980, Sutherland played the lead role in Robert Redford’s directorial debut Ordinary People, which won the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director.

Ordinary People occupies a unique space within Oscar history, as its Best Picture win appeared to hurt it more than any other criticisms. Ordinary People is often cited as an “unjust winner” because of its victory over the brilliant Martin Scorsese sports biopic Raging Bull, a film often cited among the greatest ever made. While Raging Bull is certainly a haunting analysis of masculine rage, Ordinary People is an equally powerful examination of grief, loss, and the essence of a broken family. The film made Timothy Hutton the youngest Best Supporting Actor winner in history and also earned nominations for Mary Tyler Moore and Judd Hirsch. While Ordinary People was in no shortage of awards glory, Sutherland’s omission from the Best Actor category represents one of the biggest oversights in the history of the Oscars.

Ordinary People examines the life of a family living in Chicago after the accidental death of their older teenage son, Buck. Release Date September 19, 1980 Director Robert Redford Cast Donald Sutherland , Mary Tyler Moore , Judd Hirsch , Timothy Hutton Runtime 124 Minutes

What Is ‘Ordinary People’ About?

Ordinary People examines the life of a family living in Chicago after the accidental death of their older teenage son, Buck. The family has not been able to fully move on from the tragedy as they are not willing to be completely open about their feelings with one another. Calvin Jarrett (Sutherland) arranges for his younger son, Conrad (Hutton), to meet with therapist Tyrone C. Berger (Hirsch) after learning that he was involved in the boating accident that claimed Buck’s life. However, he finds that his wife, Beth (Moore), is completely unwilling to engage in the grieving process. As Beth and Conrad grow further apart, Calvin attempts to keep the family together as he processes his own feelings of grief and guilt.

The brilliance of Ordinary People is that it does not provide any details about Buck’s death that the audience can’t learn from spending a few moments watching the Jarrett family’s conversations. Since the viewer isn’t awarded the opportunity to form an emotional connection with Buck, they feel the same sense of emptiness that the characters do. Sutherland does a great job of showing how Buck’s death causes Calvin to become a shadow of his former self. While there are brief instances in which he shows that he has a passion for things unrelated to his son, Calvin feels obliged to stay in a perpetual state of mourning. Sutherland is brilliant in the role because it doesn’t require him to even speak to show how torn apart Calvin is. Ordinary People’s sensitive depiction of mental health, grief, and trauma is why the film and Sutherland’s performance hold up so well today.

‘Ordinary People’ Doesn’t Work Without Donald Sutherland

It’s not surprising why Sutherland’s co-stars were honored for their performances in Ordinary People, and it would be hard to argue that they weren’t deserving. Hutton captures the anxiety and confusion that comes from experiencing such a tragedy at a young age as if his coming-of-age narrative has just become hijacked by forces beyond his control. Similarly, Moore was best known for her comedic roles, so seeing her in such a dramatic part may have surprised Academy Award voters who didn’t think she was capable of this type of performance. However, Sutherland helps balance the ensemble with his powerful but subtle and quiet performance. In a film that is packed with arguments, breakdowns, and emotional expressions of grief, Sutherland manages to invoke the viewers’ sensitivities through his self-contained sadness.

Conrad’s conversations with Tyrone offer some of the film’s most tear-jerking moments, particularly for anyone who has ever attended therapy or lost a loved one. However, the ending of Ordinary People would not work nearly as well if it wasn’t for Sutherland’s heartbreaking performance. After Beth finally lets go of her responsibilities and leaves the family, Calvin is forced to embrace Conrad, telling him that he is not to blame for Buck’s death. It’s evident that by forgiving Conrad, Calvin is also forgiving himself. It’s a tender moment of father-son bonding that shows a sensitive side to masculinity that was largely unseen in 1980s cinema.

Why Was Donald Sutherland Never Nominated for an Oscar?

Given that Sutherland was the definitive lead of a Best Picture winner, it's shocking that his performance was overlooked by the Academy Awards. It was certainly a year filled with strong performances such as John Hurt in The Elephant Man, and the ultimate winner, Robert De Niro in Raging Bull. Sutherland’s more nuanced approach to drama may have made it easy for him to be taken for granted by award-season voters. Even if he didn’t have any big, showy “Oscar clip” scenes, Sutherland delivered one of the most powerful performances of that year. Sutherland was sadly never nominated for an Oscar. Similar to actors like Ewan McGregor, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, John Cusack, and Richard Gere, Sutherland always seemed to be passed by, even when appearing in acclaimed films. Still, the actor certainly has a grand legacy that doesn't require an Oscar win to be admired He gave us some truly magnificent performances in titles like JFK and Klute that deserve to be remembered — even if the voters at the time didn't appreciate them.

