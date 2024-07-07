The Big Picture Donald Sutherland's understated performance in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice showcases his warmth and love as Mr. Bennet.

The film's adaptation differs from the book, with changes in characters and setting, but still retains the essence of Jane Austen's novel.

Sutherland's portrayal of Mr. Bennet is one of cinema's most supportive fathers, displaying a deep care for his daughter's well-being.

With the recent and unfortunate passing of Donald Sutherland, film fans all across the globe are hopefully discovering and revisiting some of his biggest and best-known roles, the ones that have cemented his name into the annals of cinematic history. There is no doubt that fans are reliving his comedic chops from M*A*S*H, his dramatic flair from Ordinary People, or his penchant for stranger roles in Invasion of the Body Snatchers and the Hunger Games franchise, enjoying the revered actor even more so than before. However, one of his more understated performances, and one of his best, is in the 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice by director Joe Wright. The film tells the story of the five Bennet daughters -- Jane (Rosamund Pike), Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), Mary (Talulah Riley), Kitty (Carey Mulligan), and Lydia (Jena Malone) -- and how their mother (Brenda Blethyn) tries to find successful marriages for each of them in early 19th-century England. Donald Sutherland plays Mr Bennet, the patriarch of the family and a landed gentleman, a part of the landed gentry social class of aristocratic British life who could survive solely on rental income.

Sutherland's time on screen is relatively limited compared to the Bennet sisters, their mothers, and the various men with whom they are being set up. However, in his short time, Sutherland manages to create a character of immense warmth and love. The relationship his character has with Elizabeth, the main character in the whole story, is extremely close, with their particularly close bond apparent to all other members of the family. Sutherland often played more villainous figures in his lifetime, or at least anti-heroes, and that is anything but the case here. Playing against type, he brings all the generosity and warmth that the literary character from Austen's novel would require. It is a testament to his craftsmanship that he stands out in a film with such an immense wealth of talent in front of the cameras. Film fans are fortunate to have this performance, among the many others from his titanic oeuvre, left to us after his death.

How Different is the Adaptation from the Book?

It is worth first noting that this film takes some leniency with its source material, which can be an especially troubling move when the source material is one of the most loved, most treasured, and most re-readable novels ever written in the English language. Screenwriter Deborah Moggach had originally wanted to stay as faithful to the novel as possible for that reason, not wanting fans to appear like Kathy Bates in Misery and detest the changes she had made. However, she eventually created what she called a "muddy hem version" with the support of Wright in the director's chair. The film is set in a slightly earlier period than that in which the novel is set. This takes the story out of the clean Regency world of the original novel. The Longbourn family home of the Bennet family seems to be more chaotic in the film than in the novel, more rugged, modest, and naturalistic too.

Some of the most significant changes made in the film, however, are in the characters. Mr Darcy, played memorably by Matthew MacFayden, is more awkward and vulnerable than his literary counterpart. Darcy in the novel is far more aloof and proud, changing over the course of the novel. Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Bennet is more spirited and forthright, showing more modern sensibilities naturally than her character in the novel. Elizabeth comes across as wittier and more intelligent in the novel, whereas her film version is more outspoken and brash. These changes do not necessarily make the tone of the film especially different from the tone of the novel, but the artistic decisions made by both Wright and Moggach have to be respected for transplanting the novel successfully onto the silver screen with the more modern sensibilities that come with making a film in the 21st century.

Sutherland's character, too, is rather different from the version Jane Austen penned. Mr. Bennet is a sarcastic and detached father, always seemingly on his way to his library in the novel. His character and Elizabeth seem to have a lot more in common, with their wit and interests more in line with one another than with any other member of the family. He even comes across as a bit of a bully in the novel, scorning Mrs. Bennet for never giving him a son who will inherit the estate and chastising her for his own folly in marrying her. Sutherland's Mr Bennet, however, while retaining that sarcasm and sharpness, is a lot warmer on-screen. He is more openly affectionate towards his daughters in the film version, with physical touches a lot more prevalent than in the novel. He frequently smiles, touches their shoulders, and looks at them with a gentle, affectionate gaze. This physical closeness is indicative of a deeper emotional bond.

Sutherland's Mr Bennet is One of Cinema's Most Supportive Fathers

Mr Bennet throughout the film proves to be one of the most loving and supportive fathers seen in cinematic history, particularly towards Elizabeth but certainly towards all his daughters. He gives a tearful Mary Bennet an encouraging hug after her awkward performance on the piano at the Netherfeld Ball. It was Mr. Bennet himself who told her that she had "delighted us long enough" in order to get her to end her performance early and save herself from social embarrassment. That is a father looking out for his children. The wry smile and warmth on his face when he says "Good heavens," as he is greeted at the door of his library by his daughters is one of the strongest moments of genuine laughter and joviality in the film.

It is his relationship with Elizabeth, though, that is far and away the closest and most supportive. One of the film's most powerful scenes is when Mrs. Bennet races to get Mr. Bennet to talk some sense into Elizabeth after she rejects the proposal of Mr Collins (Tom Hollander). Initially stunned into silence, Mr. Bennet then presents 'Lizzy' with her two options, stating that she will only be on speaking terms with one parent from this day forth. As he tells her that "your mother will never see you again if you do not marry Mr. Collins, and I will never see you again if you do", both Lizzy and Mrs. Bennet are taken aback by this impressively progressive stance. Mr. Bennet could even be considered to be one of cinema's best examples of a feminist father, though using such a term would require a lot of historical contextualization, too. For a film to watch for Father's Day, perhaps, Pride & Prejudice would not be a bad shout at all, so great is the performance of Donald Sutherland in the patriarchal role.

The other main scene where the audience sees the affection that Mr. Bennet has for Lizzy is when she enters his study room to learn of his decision about her potential marriage to Mr. Darcy. With tears in his eyes, he says "You really do love him, don't you?" in a moment of such sweetness and tenderness. The scene could draw water from a stone because of how beautiful it is. The soaring, gorgeous piano score by Dario Marianelli only further elevates the emotive power of the scene. As the piano swoons and the orchestra joins in, Mr Bennet says that he "could not have parted with you, my Lizzy, to anyone less worthy" and the emotional climax of the scene is reached, with Elizabeth affectionately kissing her father's forehead. Mr. Bennet’s emotional response to Elizabeth's happiness reveals, above all else, his deep care for her well-being.

'Pride & Prejudice' Is One of Donald Sutherland's Best Roles

Donald Sutherland plays the role of Mr. Bennet about as perfectly as any actor could have done. His performance is a lesson in richness and warmth on-screen, his long eyes gazing affectionately at his daughters continually. He defends his daughters to the ends of the earth and values their happiness over the societal expectations of them time and again. In spite of the short time for which he appears in the film, his performance leaves a mark upon the viewer that they have watched a film where familial love is one of the most prominent themes, with Mr. Bennet its most prominent defender. He helps provide the viewer with one of the great comfort watches of 21st-century cinema.

The entire filmography of Donald Sutherland is a journey through the whole spectrum of human emotion. He played the hero, the villain, and everything in between. He rarely played such a role as Mr. Bennet, however, and it is true that what is rare is wonderful. The film is marvelous anyway, but Sutherland makes it a truly wondrous watch, one that new audiences and fans of the book alike will continue to find as loving and amusing as his performance deserves. It ought to be a truth universally acknowledged that this is a glorious performance in a glorious film. May he rest in peace knowing fans can enjoy this performance forever and always.

