Few names in Hollywood have both the longevity and consistency as Donald Sutherland. The Canadian actor worked in the industry for the better part of a century until his recent death in 2024. Over that time, he was best known for his roles in the original M*A*S*H film, Klute, the 2005 Pride & Prejudice, and as President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise. But there's one villainous role you've likely forgotten that Sutherland mastered due to the briefness of its airtime, and that is the two-part 'Salem's Lot miniseries that aired on TNT in the summer of 2004. Sutherland played Richard Straker in the television production of the famous Stephen King vampire novel, and his performance is easily one of the best parts of the entire project.

What Is 'Salem's Lot' About?

If you haven't read Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot, you absolutely should. This vampire story takes place in the small town of Jerusalem's Lot, Maine and follows author Ben Mears (played in the 2004 series by Rob Lowe) as he returns to the Lot seeking inspiration for his next project. More than that, Ben seeks to bring some closure to his childhood memories of the old Marsten House, which has long been rumored to be haunted. Though Ben wanted to stay in the house himself, it was swept up from under him by a mysterious stranger named Richard Straker (Sutherland), who, along with his "business partner" Kurt Barlow (Rutger Hauer), settles in to make the place his own. Of course, things begin to take a dark turn when folks around town begin to go missing, turning up soon after as vampires.

Ben works together alongside his new girlfriend Susan Norton (Samantha Mathis), local teacher Matt Burke (Andre Braugher), Catholic priest Father Callahan (James Cromwell), and the young survivor Mark Petrie (Dan Byrd) to uncover the lot and, eventually, kill the vampire at the center of it: Barlow. In the process, Straker, Barlow's human familiar and longtime slave, is killed by his master after failing to keep his prey under lock and key. This is before Barlow turns nearly the whole town into blood-sucking monsters. It's up to Ben and his allies to save 'Salem's Lot from the dark forces surrounding them, and to ensure that what happens to their town doesn't spread elsewhere. Again, as far as vampire stories go, King's original novel is an absolute classic, and the 2004 miniseries generally follows the plot pretty well, despite updating some of the details for the 21st century.

Donald Sutherland Kills It in This 'Salem's Lot' Adaptation

Of course, the best part of the 2004 'Salem's Lot is Donald Sutherland, who plays Richard Straker (renamed Richard Thomas Straker here from the book's Richard Throckett Straker). Sutherland's performance as the vampire slave is striking, and, although he isn't a vampire himself, he's the most dynamic and daring antagonist in the miniseries. It's no wonder Sutherland graces the poster alongside Rob Lowe. Straker is played here very similarly to the books for the most part. He's charismatic and charming and uses every bit of leverage he can to ensure that his master is well-fed and the town prepared for his eventual takeover.

Sutherland gives Straker a sort of over-the-top quality to him that makes him feel otherworldly from the get-go. Though this sometimes comes across as almost silly (sticking your tongue out on camera is an odd, but still creepy choice), it mostly acts to 'Salem's Lot's advantage. After all, you would be a bit batty and Renfield-ish if you served a vampire, and Sutherland masters this element of the character. Unfortunately, he and Rugter Hauer don't end up sharing any scenes together (a Straker/Barlow moment would've been nice here, but alas), but the way Sutherland struts about the Lot as Straker serves as a clear proxy for the vampire. Even without them interacting, we get the clear sense that they're always connected. If anyone could convince us that he's lived an unnaturally long life serving an undead master, it would be Donald Sutherland.

Despite Sutherland being one of the biggest names in the 2004 miniseries, the role of Richard Straker is a bit smaller here than James Mason's portrayal in the iconic 1979 miniseries. Instead, the 2004 variant spends more time with Ben Mears and his companions. But Sutherland doesn't even seem to mind, instead making the most out of a tricky role. Sutherland uses his overtness to his advantage, frightening not just young Mark Petrie during the Marsten House invasion, but also the viewers. His demented take on the Straker character (who is one of King's creepiest human antagonists) doesn't let up until his eventual death at the end. When we see that Barlow has hung his human familiar upside down to scare off any of Ben Mears' companions, it perfectly echoes the brutal and disturbing scene from the novel. It's also a fun behind-the-scenes nod to the original 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer film, where Sutherland's character in that picture, Merrick, is likewise killed by a lead vampire, Lothos, played by Rutger Hauer. But that's a different role entirely.

The 2004 'Salem's Lot' Miniseries Had Some Problems, but Casting Wasn't It

Overall, the 2004 miniseries adaptation of 'Salem's Lot is a good time. The first part essentially follows the plot of the novel and Rob Lowe's performance as Ben Mears is genuinely interesting. Where the miniseries struggles is in its ending, which is a complete departure from Stephen King's story. Sure, Richard Straker plays practically the same role as he does in the book, but the same can't be said about every character. James Cromwell is fantastic as Father Callahan, but the way the miniseries mauls the priest's character is in stark contrast to King's original intent, completely negating any possibility of redemption (which he would later find in The Dark Tower series). Those plot issues aside, the performances here — most notably Sutherland and Hauer — are what make 'Salem's Lot work despite its scripted flaws.

Though 'Salem's Lot has been adapted on television twice now, the King of Horror's magnificent vampire thriller is finally making its way to a feature adaptation. Though Warner Bros. has delayed releasing the project (which has been completed for years), it's set to finally drop on Max sometime in 2024—two decades after the last attempt to bring the undead to life on screen. Even Stephen King himself likes this upcoming version of the tale, which itself is a miracle given his general distaste for movies like The Shining and Room 237. Hopefully, the 2024 film will correct some of the plot errors that made the last attempt falter, though, we're not sure if there will be a better Richard Straker than Donald Sutherland. He certainly knew how to put the "T" in terror.

