First Look at Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in ‘The Comey Rule’

Showtime has released the first image of Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump from its four-hour event series The Comey Rule, which in a curious move, will premiere after the election on back-to-back nights in late November.

Two-time Emmy winner Jeff Daniels stars as former FBI director James Comey, whose bestselling book A Higher Loyalty serves as the basis for the series along with a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals. Showtime bills The Comey Rule as an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. The series is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

Per Showtime, The Comey Rule “takes us on an insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with our nation’s rule of law hanging in the balance. Each character’s actions in these historic months made the careers of some, destroyed the careers of others and helped shape the incendiary political landscape we live in today. Part one of the series examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton‘s emails and their impact on Election Night 2016, when Trump stunned the world and was elected president. Part two is a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency — where allies became enemies, enemies became friends, and truth depended on what side you were on.”

The Comey Rule also boasts an award-winning ensemble including Oscar winner Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty) as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire) as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul) as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience) as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale (American Son) as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial) as Robert Mueller, and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA) as President Barack Obama.

Additional actors include Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Shawn Doyle (House of Cards), Brian d’Arcy James (Spotlight), Dalmar Abuzeid (Anne with an E), William Sadler (When They See Us), Richard Thomas (Tell Me Your Secrets), T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy), Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Spencer Garrett (Bombshell), Michael Hyatt (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning) and Seann Gallagher (Good Witch).

The Comey Rule hails from Oscar-nominated writer-director Billy Ray (Captain Phillips), who also executive produced the series along with Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. The series was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Home Run Productions, The Story Factory, and Secret Hideout.

