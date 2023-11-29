The Big Picture Sebastian Stan will be playing a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice, exploring power and ambition.

The movie will focus on Trump's efforts to build his real estate business and his relationship with attorney Roy Cohn.

Director Ali Abbasi, known for his recent success with Holy Spider, is behind the project.

Sebastian Stan has just signed on for probably the most unusual role of his career. The actor will be playing a young Donald Trump in director Ali Abbasi’s upcoming feature The Apprentice, Deadline has reported. Stan was last seen in this year’s Dumb Money and has done his fair share of playing real-life figures on the big screen as well as on TV. However, seeing him take on Trump will be fascinating given his talents. Also joining him in the cast are Jeremy Strong as infamous attorney Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova as Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

The feature is billed as an "exploration of power and ambition" and already began production earlier this week. Taking its title from the reality TV show that ran on NBC between 2004 and 2017, which Trump hosted for fourteen seasons, The Apprentice. Set in the 70s and 80s New York, the movie will see Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business and will also dig into his relationship with infamous attorney Cohn making it a mentor-protege story.

The screenplay comes from scribe Gabriel Sherman, author of The Loudest Voice in the Room and associated New York Magazine articles that inspired the limited series The Loudest Voice, starring Russell Crowe as Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Viewers are in for a treat as Abbasi, who directed two episodes of HBO's The Last of Us this year, is coming off of the success of his recent feature, Holy Spider, a serial killer thriller that premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and bagged star Zar Amir Ebrahimi the award for Best Actress. Further, the feature was selected to be the official Danish entry for the Best International Feature at the upcoming Academy Awards, though did not get nominated. His other credits include the Oscar-nominated fantasy film Border and the Berlin horror pic Shelley.

Sebastian Stan Has Played Several Real-Life Characters

Image via A24

In Craig Gillespie’s biographical comedy-drama Dumb Money, which chronicles the GameStop short squeeze of January 2021, Stan played Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev. Gillespie and Stand previously joined hands for Margot Robbie’s I, Tonya where he portrayed Jeff Gilooly, the abusive spouse of figure skater Tonya Harding. Last year, the actor got the attention of critics as well as the general audiences when he flawlessly portrayed Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee opposite Lily James as Pamela Anderson on Hulu’s breakout series Pam & Tommy and bagged an Emmy nomination for the same. Perhaps, Stan is best known for playing Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade and will show up next in Thunderbolts.

No further details about The Apprentice are available. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.