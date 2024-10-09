2024 marks the year when Sebastian Stan completely transformed his body and mind to become completely unrecognizable, portraying a character who is shunned by society for his egotistical ways. He's also in a completely unrelated movie called A Different Man, which is a phenomenal character study from A24, but that's not what we're talking about today. Our current subject is the embattled The Apprentice, which sees Stan starring as one of modern history's most divisive figures, Donald Trump - the former President of the United States who is now running for re-election in just a month.

Donald Trump merely being the subject of a new biopic has been enough to cause attention from all sides of the political sphere, and it is abundantly clear why the film is releasing so close to the election. Long before he became president, however, Trump developed a reputation as a ruthless business mogul who became one of the country's most powerful and influential figures before his involvement in politics. The Apprentice promises to explore just exactly how Donald Trump became such a powerful figure, largely with the help of his lawyer and fixer Roy Cohn (played by another infamous "Roy", Succession star Jeremy Strong). Due to the controversial nature of the film, finding information about The Apprentice has proven to be a surprisingly difficult endeavor for some. Wondering where you can watch this buzzy origin story? Read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch The Apprentice.

Is 'The Apprentice' Streaming?

Image via Tailored Films

As of now, The Apprentice is not currently attached to any particular streaming home. Despite getting a standing ovation during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, The Apprentice has still been something of a taboo subject among distributors. It eventually did get a distributor with Briarcliff Entertainment, who then went on to accuse ABC and NBC of "cowardice" for refusing to run television ads for the upcoming film. Regardless, we don't have any more information on a potential streaming platform for The Apprentice, but we could get more info once the film's theatrical run concludes.

Image via Tailored Films

Donald Trump's "yuge" debut into the world of business will begin when The Apprentice debuts on Friday, October 11, 2024, in the United States and Canada. Other parts of the globe will be getting the contentious biopic a little bit before and a little bit after. To find out if and when The Apprentice will be playing in your country of residence, refer to the following table below:

Release Date Countries October 9, 2024 France October 10, 2024 Australia October 11, 2024 Canada

Sweden

United States October 17, 2024 Brazil

Germany

Denmark

Italy

Portugal

Ukraine October 18, 2024 Spain

Ireland

Poland

Romania

Turkey October 23, 2024 South Korea October 24, 2024 Ecuador

Singapore October 31, 2024 Russia November 7, 2024 Argentina

Is 'The Apprentice' Releasing in Theaters?

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

Yes, The Apprentice will be released exclusively in theaters across the U.S. on October 11th, which is less than one month before election day. Following the surprisingly low box office opening of Joker: Folie à Deux, The Apprentice will still have some stiff competition in a surprisingly stacked weekend lineup. Also opening that very same day is the eagerly anticipated holiday horror film Terrifier 3, the true story of Saturday Night Live's creation Saturday Night, Pharrell Williams' unique LEGO-themed documentary Piece by Piece, and the latest anime entry of My Hero Academia: You're Next.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Apprentice'

The main trailer for The Apprentice introduces Donald Trump as someone that nobody would recognize. That is until he has a chance to meet with Roy Cohn, who becomes an instrumental tool in Donald Trump's astronomical rise to power. It's a tale that involves plenty of shady dealings and stretching of the truth, and Cohn's message of never admitting defeat is something that Trump plans on taking with him for the rest of his life.

What Is 'The Apprentice' About?

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

The official plot synopsis of The Apprentice reads as follows:

A young Donald Trump, eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn, the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today. Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé—someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

Other Movies Like 'The Apprentice' You Can Watch Right Now

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Early reviews of The Apprentice have compared the film to the works of Martin Scorsese, with The Wolf of Wall Street being the most obvious example. The surprisingly true story of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), The Wolf of Wall Street showcases the rapid rise and crushing fall of one of the stock market world's most influential and controversial figures. It's a high-speed thrill ride filled with wealth, sex, drugs, and more that serves as a cautionary tale for would-be finance bros.

'I, Tonya' (2017)

Before making The Apprentice and A Different Man, one of Sebastian Stan's best performances was and still is I, Tonya. Another true story about another controversial figure, I, Tonya aims to tell the constantly conflicting crime story of Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie). Harding went from an underdog Olympic skater to a nationally maligned and condemned outcast when she was accused of conspiring to brutally assault a fellow skater, the details of which are still debated to this day.

'Steve Jobs' (2015)

Steve Jobs Based on Walter Isaacson's biography of the legendary late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, portrayed in the film by Michael Fassbender. This dramatic true story examines Jobs' efforts to revolutionize technology with products such as the Macintosh and iPod while highlighting the sacrifices he made to make his dreams a reality. Danny Boyle and Aaron Sorkin work together to attempt to shine a light on the tougher parts of Jobs' life while chronicling the story leading up to the reveal of the iMac. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 9, 2015 Director Danny Boyle Cast Jeff Daniels , Sarah Snook Luis Salazar , Michael Fassbender , Kate Winslet , Seth Rogen Runtime 125 minutes Writers Aaron Sorkin , Walter Isaacson

Steve Jobs is a unique biopic about the titular Apple co-founder (Michael Fassbender), as it's not really a biopic at all. Instead, it's a dramatized retelling of Jobs' life that takes place over the course of three essential product launches in his career. It's during all three of these events that Jobs has difficulty balancing his brutish and borderline abusive workplace life with his tumultuous and chaotic private life.