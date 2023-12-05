The Big Picture Universal Studios Japan will be adding a Donkey Kong Country expansion to Super Nintendo World in spring 2024, with Universal Studios Orlando following in 2025.

The new expansion will feature a roller coaster called "Donkey Kong's Crazy Cart" that emulates the challenging mine cart levels from the Donkey Kong Country games.

The park's design and merchandise will be based on the Donkey Kong Country Returns art style, and there will be collectible Kong letters to gain extra lives, similar to the games.

2023 has been such a transformative year for the Super Mario Bros. franchise. Alongside The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the latest game in the series, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Nintendo World officially opened its doors in America at Universal Studios Hollywood. The park is a Mario fan’s dream come true, but it’s only going to get better as it has just been announced the release window for the park's Donkey Kong Country expansion.

The add-on will arrive first at Universal Studios Japan in the Spring of 2024 before heading to Universal Studios Orlando. The latter of which Super Nintendo World’s opening at the location sometime in 2025, most likely alongside this exciting expansion. However, the new area isn’t coming to Universal Studios Hollywood at this time.

The first teaser for the park, like its Super Mario counterpart, makes you feel like you’re thrown straight into the game it’s based on. Mario and Peach wave us goodbye as we enter the Donkey Kong Country tunnel branded with the franchise’s classic logo. From there we’re greeted by Donkey Kong’s house, bongo drums, and the famous ape himself with a short preview of the park's newest ride “Donkey Kong’s Crazy Cart”. If you’ve ever played a Donkey Kong Country game before, then you probably have trauma from the series’ iconic mine cart levels, which were heavily inspired by the mine cart case from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Each one crazier and deadlier than the last, these on-rail sections put your reflexes to the test with some of the hardest platforming levels in all of gaming.

This new roller coaster appears to emulate that thrilling feeling, hopefully just without the stress and bloody thumbs. The ride and the entire park as a whole share a striking resemblance to the Donkey Kong Country Returns art style. This was the game that rebooted the franchise on the Wii back in 2011. At the end of the ride you even face off against Tiki Tong who was the final boss in Returns. Also, like the Super Mario part of the park, there will be a new set of wristbands for Donkey and Diddy Kong, where you can collect Kong letters similar to the games to gain an extra life. Finally, new merchandise like banana coin branded chocolate will be made available before the park’s Japan debut.

Donkey Kong’s History

While Mario’s the more popular character, it was he who debuted in Donkey Kong’s first arcade game in 1981. Kong was the villain of his own game as we controlled Mario, then known as “Jump Man”, trying to climb up a construction site as the barrels and other objects came crashing down from above. However, it was with Donkey Kong Country in 1994 for the Super Nintendo where the character found a new fresh banana-filled life. He was finally the star of his own platformer, and it wasn’t just a Mario Bros. clone. Nintendo’s main series was faster paced and on the easier side, but Rare took the opportunity to go in the completely opposite direction. Country featured more methodically paced platforming with a challenging degree of difficulty. The previously mentioned mine cart levels and stages where you ride on the back of animals were a big reason for that. However, despite the challenge, the original Donkey Kong Country trilogy is one of the best in gaming. That success would continue on in the 2010s with Donkey Kong Country Returns and Tropical Freeze, which were developed by Retro Studios. In 2023, the character would find new fame in The Super Mario Bros. Movie where he was voiced by Seth Rogen.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s currently streaming on Netflix. You can also view Donkey Kong Country’s new Super Nintendo World teaser below. Tickets for Super Nintendo World can be purchased on Universal Studios’ website.