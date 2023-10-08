The Big Picture Donkey Skin is a French musical adaptation of a 17th-century fairy tale that remains faithful to its source material, even with its dark and unsavory elements.

The film's unique charm comes from its odd structuring and narration, making audiences feel like they're being read a storybook.

Director Jacques Demy's use of color and practical effects gives Donkey Skin a dreamlike and absurdly ridiculous look, creating a gorgeously shot movie that demands suspension of disbelief.

When people think of crazy fairy tale adaptations, their mind usually wanders off to a number of very specific paths. Some are immediately reminded of comedic, ironic approaches to classic children’s stories, such as Shrek or its less remembered cousin Hoodwinked. Others go to movies that add a macabre, twisted element to our beloved fables, from the horror of Gretel and Hansel to the eroticism of The Company of Wolves. There’s a good reason for that. Our Disney-trained minds have grown used to certain kinds of fairy tale stories, sanitized and kid-friendly. Movies that subvert those expectations usually weird us out more than a little bit. However, the wildest cinematic adaptation of a fairy tale to ever cross our unenchanted realm doesn’t have an inkling of subversion in its blood. It is, in fact, a completely earnest, traditional fable with a lot of color and charm — though it might not be the best pick for a movie night with the children.The strangest, most unhinged fairy tale film out there is a little French musical by the name of Donkey Skin.

Originally released in 1970, Donkey Skin is one of the many films directed by French filmmaker Jacques Demy, a master of color and theatrics whose best known features such as Model Shop, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, and The Young Girls of Rochefort, have served as inspiration for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. His first venture into the fairy tale genre is an adaptation of a 17th century story written and published by Charles Perrault, a big name in the business of collecting folk tales. Preceding the Brothers Grimm by about a hundred years, Perrault is responsible for versions of Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots, and Sleeping Beauty. Unlike our Disney-fied fairy tales, many of his stories are downright creepy. His Sleeping Beauty, for instance, features instances of sexual assault and even a cannibal queen. As for Donkey Skin, well…

What Is 'Donkey Skin' About?

Donkey Skin is the story of a princess, played in Demy’s movie by French diva Catherine Deneuve, trying to escape the advances of her incestuous father. The story begins with a king (Jean Marais) in a prosperous kingdom — made all the more wealthy by the presence of a donkey that poops gold and diamonds (yes, really) — making a promise to his wife (also Deneuve) on her deathbed. The promise is that he shall never remarry unless he finds another woman more beautiful than his current queen. This turns out to be a problem, for after the queen passes, the king’s ministers fail to find such a beauty no matter how long and arduously they search. The only person that can hold a candle to the deceased queen is her daughter. So, the king asks for the princess’ hand in marriage, but, sensing that there is something off about this request, the young lady goes to her godmother, the Lilac Fairy (Delphine Seyrig), for advice. Horrified by what she hears, and also holding some sort of personal grudge against the king, the fairy instructs the princess to ask for the skin of the gold-pooping donkey as a gift and then escape the palace wearing it as a disguise.

Under the titular donkey skin, the princess reaches another kingdom, where she is mistreated by all due to the appearance and the stench of her bizarre outfit. But her fate changes when the local prince (Jacques Perrin) catches a glimpse of her real figure and falls madly in love. One cake and one Cinderella-like search for the owner of a very tiny ring later, Donkey Skin and the prince get married, and their wedding is attended by none other than the king and the Lilac Fairy, who are now a couple.

Oh, and did we mention that they arrive at the ceremony on a helicopter? At least in Demy’s version of the story, the fairy godmother has time-traveling abilities, and thus her scenes in the movie are decorated with modern devices such as telephones. But, apart from this small addition, the film’s plot is extremely faithful to its source material. The story is never made more palatable for 20th century audiences, and not just in regard to the sanitization of more unsavory elements, such as the incest factor. Working purely on fairy tale logic, Donkey Skin lacks the structure of a classic narrative film. There is no concern with dividing it into three acts. The story goes on as if it's being told around a campfire, and the film can often feel like two or three different stories meshed into one. Far from making the movie bad, however, this odd structuring gives it a unique charm that makes audiences feel like they’re straight up being read the story from a book of fables — a sensation that is furthered by Jean Servais’ delightful narration.

Jacques Demy’s Use of Color Makes 'Donkey Skin' Feel Like a Fever Dream

But it’s not just in its sincere and faithful approach to its source material that Donkey Skin stands out as a particularly odd fairy tale film. Demy’s mise-en-scene, particularly his use of color, contributes a great deal to making the movie seem like a dream, the kind of which you can only have when your body temperature goes way over 100F. From the servants and horses painted in the colors of their kingdoms to the panels and set decorations that seem like something a Grateful Dead fan would put on the side of their van to the giant cat that the king uses as his throne, Donkey Skin achieves a kind of look that only that sweet spot between the 60s and the 70s could give us. Toeing the very thin line that separates kitsch from camp, the film is at the same time fantastic and absurdly ridiculous.

The extremely basic practical effects also demand that viewers go into a very specific headspace in order to fully suspend disbelief and let the movie take them where they need to go. It is obvious that the Lilac Fairy flying through the roof is merely a reverse shot of her falling through it, but the movie begs the part of your mind that points it out to shut up and accept it all as the magic of cinema, or perhaps even as just magic. The same goes for the princess’ outlandish dresses mimicking the color of weather or the color of the moon: they’re incredibly tacky, and some of them were simply made with a rudimentary projection on a green screen, but you don’t really feel like acknowledging that. Everything is framed for you to simply let your mind be carried away. Because, in the end, even if Donkey Skin looks and sounds absurd, it is also a gorgeously shot movie, and a movie committed to what it wants to achieve.

The sole thing that is a little hit-or-miss about Donkey Skin is the music, composed by Michel Legrand. Some of the tunes that the characters sing can strike viewers as annoying, particularly the main one sung by both the princess and the prince, “Amour, Amour.” Others, however, are legit bops, and there will never be in the musical world lyrics as bizarrely amazing as the Lilac Fairy’s explanation on the cultural and legal reasons why incest is wrong.

Donkey Skin is not the only musical directed by Jacques Demy, nor his most famous one. That title belongs to either The Young Ladies of Rochefort or The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. The movie is also not his only take on fairy tales: two years later, in 1972, he would direct a version of The Pied Piper of Hamelin starring psychedelic folk singer Donovan. Still, Donkey Skin remains his best and most successful venture into the genre, and is not only a great introduction to his filmography, but also a great fantasy movie, period. It is also a wild ride from start to finish, the kind of gem that only the early 70s, a time in which LSD roamed freely and cinema was going through its experimental phase, could produce.