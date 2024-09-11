We’ve seen Jake Gyllenhaal in a lot of roles during his lengthy career, but none are quite as unique as his portrayal of the titular character in Donnie Darko. Richard Kelly’s (The Box) cult classic is an extremely trippy and mind-bending feature that centers around time travel and the barrage of emotions that one faces during their high school years. At its core, the movie is a reflection on mental health and existential dread that gives the coming-of-age genre a whole new meaning. Along with Gyllenhaal, the movie features an incredible lineup of performances from other A-list stars, including Patrick Swayze (Road House), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Dark Knight), Drew Barrymore (Scream), Mary McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher), Seth Rogen (This Is the End), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games franchise) and more.

Kelly absolutely nailed the ‘80s vibe in Donnie Darko, with the movie set in an affluent suburb in 1988. It’s almost Halloween and teenager Donnie Darko has been hit with another bout of sleepwalking. While his evening activities usually frustrate him and his family, they come in handy on this particular night after a terrible plane accident sees a jet engine crash into his bedroom. Despite having his life spared, Donnie is now plagued by Frank, a giant man in a rabbit costume, who tells him that the world is going to end. Throughout the film, audiences question their sense of reality as Donnie becomes more psychologically troubled than ever, yet somehow also leaves a positive mark on the lives of other troubled students.

‘Donnie Darko’s Weird But Fun Legacy

Close

There’s no denying that Donnie Darko is a straight-up weird movie. It’s definitely one that deserves at least a second watch-through as, after better understanding the ending, the rest of the movie falls into place — sort of. To be frank (see what we did there?), there are still probably plenty of things that even the most avid Donnie Darko fans have missed during their multitude of rewatches. Still, the movie is packed with memorable one-liners and features a fun art-imitating-life performance between the Gyllenhaal siblings who play a brother and sister in the film.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Donnie Darko is Certified Fresh with an 87% approval rating from critics and 80% from audiences. The movie was a festival favorite and has continued to gain a cult following more than 20 years after its premiere.

Head over to Hulu now to stream Donnie Darko.

Donnie Darko After narrowly escaping a bizarre accident, a troubled teenager is plagued by visions of a man in a large rabbit suit who manipulates him to commit a series of crimes. Release Date October 26, 2001 Director Richard Kelly Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Holmes Osborne , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Daveigh Chase , Mary McDonnell , James Duval Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Richard Kelly Studio Newmarket Films Tagline Dark, Darker, Darko Website http://www.donniedarko.com/ Expand

