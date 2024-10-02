Donnie Yen's Caine is one of the highlights of John Wick: Chapter 4, and his character was such a fan favorite that Lionsgate announced earlier this year they were bringing Yen back to topline a Caine spin-off movie. However, that wasn't the end of the character's success, as the official Hot Toys Instagram recently unveiled the first-look photos of a new figure for Yen's Caine based on his appearance in the most recent John Wick film. Caine's figure comes with a "highly-poseable" body that can be contorted into a multitude of shapes, along with his signature arsenal of weapons, including his cane, a sword, two pistols, and a wheel gun. It also comes with several stacks of gold coins, acceptable currency at your local Continental Hotel, and also included in the package are Caine's famous sunglasses.

Hot Toys has been on a hot streak recently, as the toy manufacturer just announced a new Harley Quinn figure based on her appearance in The Suicide Squad, the 2021 reboot directed by James Gunn. This came not long after Hot Toys revealed a new Predator figure in red samurai armor, showing the Predator ready to hunt for Aliens, even holding the head of a Xenomorph as a trophy. Hot Toys also announced a new Michael Keaton Batman figure to celebrate The Dark Knight's 85th anniversary, and also unveiled two new Arkham Knight figures to continue the celebration. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator even received a figure not long ago, based on his appearance in the highly-successful sequel directed by James Cameron, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Darth Vader also received several new Hot Toys figures, one from Obi-Wan Kenobi and another from Return of the Jedi.

What Else Do We Know About the Caine Spin-Off Movie?

The Caine spin-off movie is confirmed to be set after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, and explores Caine's life now free from the High Table shackles that have bound him for so long. Lionsgate also aims for the film to begin shooting next year in Hong Kong. No writer or director for the project has been announced, nor additional casting. With the upcoming release of the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina, John Wick could be turning into its own cinematic universe ripe with crossovers and team-ups.

Caine's Hot Toys figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first look at the collectible above and watch Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4, now streaming on Starz.

