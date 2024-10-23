Donnie Yen's Caine was an audience hit upon John Wick: Chapter 4's premiere in 2023, proving to not only be a worthy adversary to Keanu Reeves' deadly assassin, but also providing comic relief and some heartfelt moments relating to his daughter. Earlier this year, it was announced that Yen would headline a John Wick spin-off movie focused on Caine that would be set after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, but few details about the project have been released in the interim. Hot Toys even unveiled a new figure of Yen's Caine before anyone involved with the film provided any information. However, during a recent interview with THR, Chad Stahelski finally acknowledged the project and provided an update on where it's at in its current stage of development:

"These are all going on at the same time. The Donnie Yen feature, we're building it right now. We're in the middle of writing it right now."

The other project Chad Stahelski is talking about in this quote is the John Wick animated feature, which is confirmed to be in development along with other projects like John Wick: Chapter 5. While starting out as nothing more than a low-budget action film that almost didn't even happen, John Wick has now blossomed into one of the most popular and profitable action franchises in the world. The fourth installment in John Wick was nothing short of a major summer blockbuster, boasting a production budget of around $100 million, but hauling in more than $440 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the 15 highest-grossing movies of 2024. With Stahelski so closely involved and the goodwill of four outstanding John Wick movies, there's no reason Donnie Yen's Caine-focused spin-off movie can't be a major success.

What Else Has Donnie Yen Been in Besides ‘John Wick’?

Close

If John Wick 4 was your introduction to Donnie Yen, there are plenty of other projects he's been in worth checking out. Yen stars as Chirrut îmwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the New Hope prequel film that spawned Andor, which many view as one of the best Star Wars projects ever made. Yen also toplines all four IP Man movies as the titular character, which offer some of the best hand-to-hand combat for action fans. He even starred in the live-action remake of Mulan, and plays Xiang in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

Donnie Yen's Caine-focused John Wick spin-off is in development but doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4, now streaming on Starz.

WATCH ON STARZ