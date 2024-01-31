The Big Picture Donnie Yen, a top Hong Kong action star, is set to star in a big-screen adaptation of the classic TV series Kung Fu.

David Leitch, known for his action films, is in talks to direct the movie.

The original Kung Fu series, which aired from 1972 to 1975, drew controversy but became a cult hit, popularizing martial arts in America.

Martial arts superstar Donnie Yen is set to star in a big-screen adaptation of the classic TV series Kung Fu. Action maven David Leitch is in talks to direct for Universal. Deadline reports that Yen has signed on to star in the Old West martial arts movie, based on the TV series that aired from 1972 to 1975. Collider can confirm that the hope is to shoot later this year. Says Leitch:

"Donnie Yen is both an immensely talented actor and an action film legend, and it is a privilege to have a true martial arts master leading this global film. With Donnie in place as our leading man, it will be a thrill to collaborate with him, our creative partners, and Universal in reimagining this beloved story for the big screen."

Donnie Yen is one of Hong Kong's top action stars. Yen achieved superstar status with his lead role in the blockbuster Ip Man series, and also starred in the prominent wuxia sequel Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny. He recently starred in and directed Sakra, a longtime passion project. Yen has made prominent appearances in a number of North American films, as well, cementing his international fame, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, and John Wick: Chapter Four.

What Is 'Kung Fu'?

Premiering with a TV movie in 1972, Kung Fu starred the late David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, the son of an American man and a Chinese woman. Orphaned at a young age, he was raised in a Shaolin monastery and became a master martial artist. When one of his masters was murdered by the Emperor's nephew, Caine killed him and then fled to the American West in the 1870s. There, he wandered from town to town, using his martial arts skills on evildoers and frequently flashing back to the teachings of his masters (Keye Luke and Philip Ahn), who nicknamed the young boy "Grasshopper."

At the time, the series drew controversy from casting white actor Carradine as a biracial character, and over the later revelation that the idea for the series may have been stolen from Bruce Lee. The series became a cult hit and helped popularize martial arts among the American populace. Carradine would reprise the role in a number of TV movies and in a sequel series set in the modern day, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, where he played Caine's grandson. The series was reimagined by the CW in 2021; the new series, set in the modern day, starred Olivia Liang as Nicky Chen, who used her martial arts skills against the triads of San Francisco. It was canceled last year after a three-season run.

Kung Fu will be written by Stephen Chin (War Dogs). It will be produced by Kelly McCormick, Leitch, and Guy Danella through 87North; Stephen L’Hereaux will also produce. Ed Spielman, who created the original TV series, will executive produce.

The Kung Fu movie, which is now set to star Donnie Yen, has yet to set a release date but is planned to film later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.