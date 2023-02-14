Donnie Yen fans, rejoice: The illustrious martial arts master's latest film, Sakra, has been acquired by WellGo USA for North American distribution, Variety reports. Based Jin Yong's 1963 wuxia novel Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils, Sakra follows Qiao Feng (Yen), a martial artist who seeks to clear his name after being falsely accused of murder. In the process, he learns about "his own mysterious origin story and the unknown enemies working to destroy him," according to an official plot synopsis.

Although Western audiences may be unfamiliar with the book, it's quite famous in Yen's native China, where it has been previously adapted into a myriad of movies, television shows, and even video games. Up until now, the most notable iteration has arguably been The Shaw Brothers' 1977 version, The Battle Wizard, starring Danny Lee.

Yen not only stars in Sakra but served as the film's producer, action choreographer, and director as well. It's Yen's first directing credit since 2004's Protégé de la Rose Noire. Sakra will receive a North American theatrical release in April, although a specific date has not yet been revealed. It will appear on all digital platforms shortly thereafter. The movie has already seen a gradual rollout in several Asian territories over the past few months, and, according to Box Office Mojo, has thus far grossed $570,759 at the time of writing.

Speaking about the film with THR last year, Yen suggested that Sakra could be China's answer to an entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

"[W]hat I want to do is use my experience and dedicate myself to continue making films with Chinese elements, Chinese history and Chinese actors — to do my part to help elevate the whole Chinese film world. Because when I look at Marvel’s commercial success, I feel there’s so much I could do with my own culture that’s equally as good, if not better. You know, Wuxia is Chinese Marvel, except it has a lot more rich history and culture behind it. I mean, it goes back thousands of years. So, anyway, that is my single goal."

Perhaps best known to contemporary Western audiences for his appearances in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the live-action Mulan, and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Yen will next be seen fighting Keanu Reeves and Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train, Mortal Kombat) in John Wick: Chapter 4.

You can watch the international trailer for Sakra below. Expect more details on its North American release soon.