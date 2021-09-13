Sony Pictures is releasing Don’t Breathe 2 in 4K, Blu-Ray, and digital in time for Halloween, with the breathtaking addition of an alternative ending.

Don’t Breathe 2 brings Stephen Lang back as Norman Nordstrom, a.k.a. the Blind Man, in a gruesome, unnerving, and surprisingly emotional sequel that does a lot more than amping the violence. Getting to watch it in 4K from your couch will surely be a treat for horror lovers looking for something spooky in October, especially with so many juicy extras to sweeten the deal.

Don't Breathe 2 is the feature debut of director Rodo Sayagues. Sayagues directs from a script he co-wrote with previous Don't Breathe director Fede Álvarez; the two have also co-written the script for the first movie. Sayagues and Álvarez also serve as producers on the film alongside Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert. The sequel inverses the logic of the first movie by leading the Blind Man to the hideout of a group of criminals who kidnap his adoptive daughter Phoenix (Madelyn Grace). The sequel, then, makes the Blind Man the invader, as he smashes his way inside the criminals’ hideout.

The 4K, Blu-Ray, and digital special features include:

Never-Before-Seen Alternate Ending

Friends & Filmmakers Featurette

Featurette Bad Man (Slang is Back) Featurette

Featurette Designing Deception Featurette

Featurette Audio Commentaries With Filmmakers

Don't Breathe 2 will be available on digital on October 12. The film gets released on 4K and Blu-ray on October 26.

Here's Don't Breathe 2 official synopsis:

In the thrilling sequel to the breakout hit, Don't Breathe 2 reprises Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), who has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin. He lives with a young girl and has recreated the family stolen from him by a drunk driver. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of unseemly criminals kidnaps her and forces Norman to tap into even darker and more creative instincts in an effort to save her.

