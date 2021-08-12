Sony Pictures has released a new clip of Don’t Breathe 2, the sequel which brings Stephen Lang back as Norman Nordstrom, a.k.a. the Blind Man. As in the first movie, the Blind Man will stop at nothing to take down the people who threaten his disturbing family, using whatever tool he finds to deliver gruesome revenge.

In the clip, a man runs to a garage after hearing gunshots, only to find his partner on the floor, struggling to breathe. The mouth and nostrils of his partners are sealed tight with superglue, the vicious work of the Blind Man. To save his friend, the man grabs a screwdriver and opens a hole in his partner’s right cheek to let the air come in. We don’t know when this scene occurs in the movie, but the Blind Man will surely come back to finish his work. The film is called Don’t Breathe for a reason.

As revealed by Don’t Breathe 2’s first trailer, the sequel will inverse the logic of the first movie by leading the Blind Man to the hideout of a group of criminals who kidnap his adopted daughter Phoenix (Madelyn Grace). The sequel, then, will make the Blind Man the invader, as he smashes his way inside the criminals’ hideout.

Don't Breathe 2 is the feature debut of director Rodo Sayagues. Sayagues directs from a script he co-wrote with previous Don't Breathe director Fede Álvarez; the two also co-wrote the script for the first movie. Sayagues and Álvarez serve as producers on the film alongside Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert.

The Blind Man will return when Don't Breathe 2 premieres in dark movie theaters on August 13. Check out the new clip below.

Here's the official (and short) synopsis for Don't Breathe 2:

The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

