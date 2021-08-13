Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Don't Breathe 2.

When you see a horror film designed to make its audience tense up and biologically avoid the cathartic impulses we've evolved to use — i.e. the titular command of Don't Breathe 2 — it can be understandable to jump out of the theater and release that tension as soon as the credits roll. But if you want the entire story of the surprise, suspense-filled sequel to 2016's Don't Breathe, I implore you to keep your lungs full of reserved air for just a moment longer. Don't Breathe 2 has a post-credit stinger; if you wanna know what it might mean, with a final spoiler warning for good measure, keep reading.

Norman, our Blind Man (Stephen Lang), has been stabbed by Raylan (Brendan Sexton III). But before Raylan can slit Norman's throat, Phoenix (Madelyn Grace) stabs Raylan — her biological father who wanted to plop his daughter's heart into her biological mother — and Raylan falls to his death, bleeding out in a decrepit swimming pool. Norman doesn't survive his stab wound, telling a heartbroken Phoenix that she has saved him before dying (do we believe him? That's up to us!). And Phoenix makes her way to the children's shelter she's been pining for the entire film, telling them with confidence that her name is Phoenix — a conclusion that, to her, Norman is her "actual father," since Raylan revealed her birth name was Tara.

It certainly feels like the Don't Breathe universe has come to a close, with Norman, our main character of interest, dead as a doornail, and Phoenix, our emotional center, having undergone the change she needed. But after the credits roll, we go back to that decrepit swimming pool. We land on the still, stiff fingers of Raylan's corpse. And we see Raylan's dog, another child figure Norman stole from him, trot up to Raylan's body and sniff his fingers. Is the dog sniffing him because he's still alive? Is this just a final, comforting assurance that this sweet lil' pooch didn't meet a grisly fate? Or, if you look close enough... can you see Raylan's fingers move ever so slightly?

If Raylan's fingers did move, with director Rodo Sayagues implying that he's still alive, that could set up a primary antagonist/protagonist relationship in a hypothetical Don't Breathe 3 (or as they should absolutely call it, Don't Threeve). Will Raylan, now blind himself after Norman gouged his damn eyes out, chase after his biological daughter for revenge, forcing her to use all the morally questionable survival skills Norman taught her? Will Raylan try to train himself to become as capable a warrior as the man who so severely incapacitated him? Or does this mean that Norman himself might get the heck up after Raylan does, taking this franchise for another spin?

Maybe I'm reading too much into this brief post-credit stinger; maybe I'm assigning Inception-esque ambiguity to the potential motion of a dead person's fingers where none belongs. I personally felt as though Don't Breathe 2 told a self-contained enough story (and appreciated the conclusive death of Norman) that returning to the well feels like a creatively risky move. But then again, the idea of making a sequel to Don't Breathe in the first place felt creatively risky. So perhaps if or when Raylan gets up outta that pool, we're all gonna see what the filmmakers see in the future of the Don't Breathe-iverse.

