‘Don’t Breathe’ Sequel Finds Its Director

Like a blind, aggressively veiny war veteran searching the dark for home invaders, the sequel to Fede Alvarez‘s Don’t Breathe has finally stumbled on a replacement director. According to THR, Rodo Sayagues—who has collaborated with Alvarez as far back as his 2009 break-out Panic Attack! and co-wrote the first Don’t Breathe—will helm the project, which is set to start shooting in April.

Alvarez debuted Don’t Breathe at SXSW in 2016 after bursting on to the horror scene with his legitimately great Evil Dead remake two years earlier. Stephen Lang starred as Norman Nordstrom, a blind Gulf War veteran who tracks down and royally effs up three home invaders: Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex (Dylan Minnette), and Money (Daniel Zovatto). It’s a sparse, highly-effective horror-thriller that Alvarez takes to some shockingly gross places. (I personally will never look at a turkey baster the same way again.)

It was also a box office hit, notching $157 million on a $9.9 million budget and wracking up critical acclaim. Lang’s character basically cemented itself among modern-day horror figures, earning the title The Blind Man.

Alvarez co-wrote the script for Don’t Breathe 2 with Sayagues, who will be making his directorial debut on the project. The sequel has pretty much been in development since the first Don’t Breathe left theaters in 2016. “There’s also going to be more Don’t Breathe,’” Sayagues said at the time, with Alvarez adding “We just started, but we know exactly where it goes.”

