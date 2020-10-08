‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Has Apparently Finished Filming and We Didn’t Even Know It Had Started

If Sacha Baron Cohen can film an entire Borat sequel in the middle of a pandemic without anyone finding out about it, why can’t Sam Raimi and company secretly knock out a horror sequel under the same conditions? Actor Stephen Lang revealed on Twitter that he had officially wrapped filming for Don’t Breathe 2, which was an absolute surprise to just about everyone.

I’m wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all! #@DontBreathe #@DontBreatheMovie pic.twitter.com/u8CUBIBCVc — Stephen Lang (@IAmStephenLang) October 7, 2020

The sequel was supposed to commence filming earlier this year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. That’s the last we’d heard about it until Lang’s tweet, which indicates that filming is underway in Belgrade, Serbia, and that at the very least his part in the film is in the can. Lang portrayed the villainous Blind Man in the 2016 original, who traps a trio of thieves in his rundown house and subjects them to all sorts of horrible shit. Produced by Sam Raimi and co-written and directed by Fede Álvarez (who helmed the surprisingly good Evil Dead reboot), Don’t Breathe is a pretty shocking slasher film with a third-act twist that is, for lack of a better term, buck-fucking wild. Assuming Lang’s character features as heavily in Don’t Breathe 2 as he did in the original, it’s safe to say that filming on the sequel is either complete or very nearly so.

Alvarez's Evil Dead and Don't Breathe co-writer Rodo Sayagues is directing, with Raimi and Bob Tapert producing via Ghost House. Alvarez, who once again co-wrote the script with Sayagues, is also serving as producer. Don't Breathe 2 is due in theaters sometime next year.